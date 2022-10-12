Invitation to a press and analyst conference in Stockholm for presentation of Concentrics' Third Quarter 2022 results

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric's Interim Report for Q3 January-September 2022, will be published on 3 November 2022, at 08.00 CET. At 10.00 CET media, investors and analysts are invited to Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm, for a presentation of the report. There will also be an opportunity to participate via webcast/telephone conference.

President & CEO Martin Kunz and CFO Marcus Whitehouse will host the presentation, which will be held in English and is followed by a Q&A-session. We look forward to your participation. See below detailed information:

Press and analysts conference at 10.00 CET.

