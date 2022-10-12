Geotab releases 2021 GHG Emissions Report

Company's 2021 carbon emissions decreased by 14% from 2019 baseline

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - As a signatory of the Climate Pledge and with its carbon emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Geotab Inc. ("Geotab") today announced it has released its 2021 GHG Emissions Report.

Highlights of company's 2021 GHG emissions report include:

Geotab's total carbon emissions in 2021 decreased 14% from the 2019 baseline

In 2021, Geotab achieved a 6% reduction in Scope 1 emissions, a 21% reduction in Scope 2 emissions, and a 14% reduction in Scope 3 emissions*

The total net change of Scope 1, 2, & 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2021 versus 2019 was a reduction of 6,129 metric tons of CO2e

Geotab is on track to meet its emissions reduction targets of 50% reduction by 2030 and reaching net-zero by 2040

"The impact of intensifying climate change is clear, and we must take collective action to limit global carbon emissions," said Chuck Van Kempen, Associate Vice President, Corporate Sustainability at Geotab. "At Geotab, sustainability is at the core of our purpose. As a company, this means setting carbon emissions reduction targets and committing to transparent action; as a partner, this means supporting our customers in accelerating their carbon emissions reduction with data-driven sustainable solutions."

In 2020, Geotab experienced a significant drop in emissions due to the pandemic, which caused the global transition to remote work. The reduction of staff commuting, business travel and other related factors contributed to lowered emissions. As the world returned to business in 2021 and production increased to meet market needs, Geotab stayed focused on its targets and successfully reduced its carbon emissions by proactively deploying sustainable programs. Examples of the company's programs include EV rebates and public transportation incentives for employees and its work-from-home and business travel guidelines to help reduce commuting.

Geotab has also joined initiatives with the aim of lowering carbon emissions, including The Climate Pledge , Science Based Targets initiative , We Mean Business Coalition and Race to Zero . As part of these initiatives, Geotab has committed to report annually on its GHG emissions.

The transportation industry contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. With 3 million connected vehicles on the road today, Geotab's most significant impact on climate change can be realized by helping decarbonize fleets worldwide. With a full suite of tools powered by the most extensive dataset for real-world electric vehicle (EV) performance including the EV Suitability Assessment (EVSA), Green Fleet Dashboard, Temperature Tool for EV Range and the EV Battery Degradation Tool, fleets can seamlessly transition to being low carbon and take real action against climate change.

For more information on Geotab's Sustainable Fleet Solutions, please visit: https://www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/sustainability/

*Scope 1, 2 and 3: Geotab's Scope 1 covers direct emissions from sources that are owned or leased by the company, while Scope 2 includes indirect emissions from the generation of energy purchased by the company. The company's Scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions that are not owned or controlled by Geotab but are related to its activities and operations, such as emissions created across our supply chain.

"Current economic and political events in the world emphasize the importance of limiting carbon emissions through collective action," said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President of EMEA at Geotab. "At Geotab, we recognize the challenges businesses are facing. To support our partners and customers, Geotab provides data-driven sustainable solutions to help accelerate their carbon emissions reduction while maintaining a profitable business. As a company, we have set our own carbon emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement and are committed to transparent action."

