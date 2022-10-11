TD Bank Celebrates Expanded Presence in Jacksonville, FL

TD reaffirms commitment to the region with opening of new contact center and plans for store expansion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, recently celebrated the completed renovation of 30,000 square feet of office space in the Deerwood North office park. The new space serves as a contact center hub servicing customers across the TD footprint, including the bank's growing credit card customer base.

On Monday, Oct. 10, local leaders joined TD executives and colleagues for a ribbon cutting to commemorate TD's ongoing commitment to the Jacksonville region. (PRNewswire)

The bank plans to hire 75% of the more than 200 roles by this fall, with staffing expected to be complete by early 2023. TD maintains an existing corporate presence in the office park.

"We're thrilled to continue our investment in the community with the opening of our new contact center, which will offer TD colleagues a space to collaborate, learn new skills and support our customers as we continue to grow," said Ernie Diaz, Head of Consumer Distribution, Wealth and TD Auto Finance, TD Bank.

On Monday, Oct. 10, local officials and Chamber of Commerce leaders joined TD executives and colleagues for a ribbon cutting to commemorate TD's ongoing commitment to the region. As part of the celebration, TD presented donations of $15,000 each to Goodwill Industries of North Florida and City Rescue Mission.

"TD Bank has been a part of the Jacksonville community for more than a decade and we've witnessed the population and workforce rapidly expand over the last few years. This is an exciting time for the city, and we look forward to growing here and across Florida for years to come," said Nick Miceli, Regional President for Florida at TD Bank.

TD has steadily expanded its presence in Florida with the opening of seven stores throughout the state since October 2021. The bank has plans to open three more stores by the end of the year, including a location in the Normandy neighborhood in the coming weeks.

"Jacksonville continues to lead the region in growth and development in financial services," said Mayor Lenny Curry. "I was excited to support this center during its groundbreaking and am excited to see it come to fruition almost a year later. TD Bank continues to inject jobs and growth into our economy, and this new center is a prime example."

TD's growth plans include further expansion of its retail presence across Florida in 2023. Currently, TD employs more than 2,600 colleagues and operates a total of 157 stores statewide.

