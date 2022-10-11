project44 Named Top Leader in G2 Fall 2022 Grid Report, Earning Top Rank Again in Market Presence and Customer Satisfaction

project44 rated first as "Easiest to Use" Supply Chain Visibility Software by users

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it was named the #1 leader in the G2 Fall 2022 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software, a distinction the company earned in the G2 Spring 2022 Grid Report earlier this year. project44 was the highest-ranked vendor in market presence and customer satisfaction based on reviews from the user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

A total of 15 companies qualified for fall report placement on the grid and earned scores based on user data collected on the G2 site. To qualify for a spot on the grid, products must receive at least 10 reviews or ratings that are used to calculate customer satisfaction scores. The market presence placement on the grid is determined by market share, seller size and social impact. project44 outpaced competitors on all metrics, including data across social, web, employee and reviews that drive company momentum.

G2 users ranked project44 highly on a number of features, including dispatch and tender, invoice, flows and ease of use. The company has continued to innovate in those areas based on user feedback and recently rolled out its groundbreaking Movement by project44™, the world's most advanced visibility platform, which gives shippers, carriers and logistics professionals a new way to see the supply chain.

project44 has more than 300 reviews on G2's site currently, with feedback from 245 verified users who gave the company 5-star ratings that highlight project44's supply chain visibility and last mile delivery features. Real user review excerpts include:

"project44 gives us all the visibility that we've been missing… It's extremely user-friendly and intuitive. The quantity and quality of information is so far above and beyond what we were getting directly from our freight forwarders and SSLs." — Administrator in Logistics and Supply Chain

"[What I like best is the] slick Interface; cutting edge analytics, and predictability" - Masood A., Vice President of Customer Program Management and Global Operations Control Tower

"The communication with the project management and integration team was incredible. There was thorough information and timelines provided as well as the support to get things accomplished. Literally the best team I have ever worked with." — Tawnee S., Director of Operations

The top ranking in G2's Fall 2022 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software is the most recent achievement for project44, which is growing rapidly, outpacing competitors and redefining supply chain visibility with its latest innovation, Movement by project44TM. Other recent accomplishments include project44 being named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2022 and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report.

To learn more about project44's recent growth and momentum, visit project44's website.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,200 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2022, a five-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

