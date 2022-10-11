MemComputing Awarded Advanced Battle Management Systems ID/IQ Contracts

Contract serves the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MemComputing, Inc., developer of disruptive high-performance computing technology, has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software, and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This multiple award contract provides awardees the opportunity to compete for efforts within seven different competitive pools that support the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. Future work under this multiple-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract will be competed via the Fair Opportunity process.

John Beane, CEO of MemComputing is effusive about MemComputing's work with the DoD. "As an American citizen, I am proud that our relationship with the DoD continues to deepen. While most of our work is equally applicable to the DoD and commercial clients, we are starting to embark on technology advancements that will specifically serve the DoD and directly benefit the warfighter."

Along with this ABMS contract serving the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2), MemComputing has been awarded a total of 7 SBIRs since 2020. MemComputing's enjoys a strong and growing relationship with the DoD. The work performed for the DoD is also directly applicable to commercial markets. We will shortly be releasing unclassified case studies of previous DoD work to go along with the commercial case studies already available on https://www.memcpu.com/case-studies/.

MemComputing is a deep tech company whose novel computing architecture solves some of the world's most complex problems in optimization, big data analytics, and AI. Using a physics-based approach, our proprietary circuit design leverages computational memory to solve applications in Oil & Gas, Transportation Logistics, Aerospace, and the DoD. Our technology is available today through our cloud-based Virtual MemComputing Machine (VMM), and will soon be rolling out hardware solutions.

