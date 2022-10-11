La Brea Bakery Huddles Up with Los Angeles Rams for Football Season

La Brea Bakery and Los Angeles Rams partnership includes gameday tailgates, fan experiences and community impact.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- La Brea Bakery, North America's No. 1 artisan bread brand and the Los Angeles Rams today announced a new partnership that will enhance Rams gamedays with La Brea Bakery breads.

Fans attending The Rams Official VIP Tailgate outside of SoFi Stadium on Rams gamedays will enjoy delicious food by Food Network Star, Chef Aaron May, highlighting different La Brea Bakery breads weekly.

"La Brea Bakery empowers artisan chefs to curate elevated menus and dishes that our VIP attendees have come to expect," said Chef May. "I am excited to include this Southern California icon into our tailgates as Rams fans get ready to cheer on the defending champs."

"Our artisan breads provide the foundation for a great tailgate," said Brie Buenning, Director of Marketing, La Brea Bakery. "The La Brea Bakery brand is 'born and bread' in L.A. so partnering with the Los Angeles Rams is a natural fit. We're excited to rise to the occasion by supporting our community both on and off the field."

Also connecting with fans inside the stadium, La Brea Bakery breads will be served at The House: VIP Partner Tailgate and through digital signage in-game. For those enjoying the game from home, La Brea Bakery will have recipes, home-gating tips, and more, available online throughout the season. In addition, the Rams and La Brea Bakery will partner on community impact programs, building on both organizations' history of giving back.

"La Brea Bakery's commitment to innovation and quality paired with its L.A. roots make them a wonderful partner for the Rams House," said Jen Prince, Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer. "We are thrilled to team with La Brea Bakery to elevate our Official VIP Tailgate and gamedays at SoFi Stadium and beyond."

From Sandwich Rolls to Baguettes, La Brea Bakery bread is the perfect addition to any game day line-up. For La Brea Bakery gameday recipes, tailgating, and home-gating tips visit www.labreabakery.com/tailgating.

About La Brea Bakery

La Brea Bakery is North America's No.1 artisan bread brand. Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has focused on crafting true artisan bread with its original recipe, high quality ingredients and dedication to the artisan process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement, enabling the culinary community and consumers to share the joy that hearth-baked, hand-crafted bread brings to their experiences. La Brea Bakery foods are sold at online retailers and grocery stores across the country.

About Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

