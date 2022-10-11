Jopari Powers Electronic Claim Attachment Transactions Between athenahealth and Top U.S. Commercial Health Plans

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jopari Solutions, Inc., today announced that athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, is using Jopari to file electronic claim attachment transactions with top national health plans. Transactions through the collaboration increased 120% in August 2022 when compared to August 2021 and more than 300% in the last 18 months.

Today, most medical claims are filed without supporting documentation, which is submitted separately on paper. To streamline the claim filing process, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are expected to soon announce a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) with respect to the Adoption of Standards for Health Care Attachment Transactions and Electronic Signatures, which would include attaching supporting documentation to claims electronically. When claims include an electronically delivered attachment, time to payment improves significantly.

In the meantime, Jopari Solutions and athenahealth, early adopters of the practice, have moved forward to drive the volume of electronic claim attachment transactions sent to commercial and government health plans. In just the last 18 months, Jopari connected to five of the top six commercial health plans in the United States. As a result, electronic claim attachment transactions filed by athenahealth provider customers, using Jopari's solution, have grown significantly in just a few years.

"The healthcare industry has anticipated NPRM for attachments for several years, and our team has been actively engaged in supporting industry advocacy efforts," said Max Chan, SVP Strategic Partnerships at Jopari Solutions. "We have already implemented connectivity between providers and payers in the commercial and governmental segments to exchange attachments using the proposed Healthcare Claim Attachment standards."

Through collaboration in using these standards, Chan added, stakeholders have realized the efficiencies associated with electronic attachments that result in improved flow of clinical information, reduced administrative cost, and an overall enhanced patient care delivery process. "Moreover, every claim attachment we can send electronically helps to reduce the carbon footprint left by a paper attachment," Chan said.

"By modernizing the healthcare experience, we have helped our customers improve their clinical and financial results for more than 20 years," said Paul Brient, chief product officer at athenahealth. "The adoption of electronic claim attachments through the Jopari integration of athenahealth's healthcare billing solution highlights our commitment to improve the clinician experience and help them provide better care to their patients."

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare Attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com, email info@jopari.com or call 800.630.3060

