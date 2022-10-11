Entorno Law Files Lawsuit Against Urban Decay Cosmetics For Titanium Dioxide In Eyeshadow Palettes

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Environmental Health Advocates ("EHA"), represented by Entorno Law, filed a lawsuit in Superior Court in Alameda, California against Urban Decay for selling eyeshadow palettes containing titanium dioxide with airborne, unbound particles of respirable size, in violation of California Proposition 65. Plaintiff seeks to remedy Urban Decay's failure to inform the public of exposure to titanium dioxide, a known carcinogen.

EHA alleges Urban Decay knows its products contain titanium dioxide with airborne, unbound particles of respirable size, yet knowingly and willfully exposes its customers to this known carcinogen. The Complaint alleges Urban Decay refuses to remove the titanium dioxide from its products, even after receiving a 60-notice alerting them to this public health emergency. The Complaint contains a photograph alleged to show titanium dioxide with airborne, unbound particles of respirable size in the product.

The Complaint alleges that Urban Decay chose to ignore the dangers to their own customers' health, putting profits over customer health and safety. EHA's counsel contends this lawsuit seeks to do what Urban Decay will not do voluntarily: stop endangering the lives of their own unwitting buyers for economic gain and misrepresenting its products as beneficial to consumers when the products can cause cancer. EHA contends Urban Decay knows full well that no customers would voluntarily apply cosmetics containing titanium dioxide with airborne, unbound particles of respirable size, to their faces if they knew such a decision could result in a cancer diagnosis.

Entorno Law is investigating other manufacturers that also failed to warn or remedy products that contain titanium dioxide with airborne, unbound particles of respirable size.

