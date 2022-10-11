Contrast Security's Alliance Team Prepares for its Anticipated Growth with the Hiring of Three Industry Veterans and The Promotion of an Industry Expert

Contrast Security's Alliance Team Prepares for its Anticipated Growth with the Hiring of Three Industry Veterans and The Promotion of an Industry Expert

Expanded Partner Alliance Team to drive best-in-class, partner-centric application security initiatives and revenue growth fostered by a culture of collaboration and cybersecurity transparency

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, today announced it has hired three industry veterans and has promoted an internal expert to help drive technology, system integrators and integration engineering alliances and partnerships in North America and EMEA. The new hires, as well as the industry expert, will be part of the Partner Alliance Team as announced today by Contrast Security.

Contrast Security Logo 2022 (PRNewswire)

Contrast Security expands Partner Alliance Team for best-in-class, partner-centric application security initiatives

"No security tool or company is an island, alliances are essential to making sure our customers are able to build scalable application security programs," said Ben Goodman, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances at Contrast Security. "We are committed to developing a powerful partner program by adding talented, industry-leading executives like Tracey Mead, Rachael Mott and Frank Gasparovic and promoting Ram Yonish to focus on global partnership efforts."

The newly appointed team, reporting to Goodman, includes:

Tracey Mead , Vice President, Strategic Alliances, System Integrators - Mead will be responsible for recruiting, onboard and activating relationships with a wide range of system integrators, services partners and managed service providers. Most recently Vice President WW Security Alliances at Micro Focus, Mead will leverage her strong experience managing channels, partner enablement, and system integrators for Contrast. , Vice President, Strategic Alliances, System Integrators - Mead will be responsible for recruiting, onboard and activating relationships with a wide range of system integrators, services partners and managed service providers. Most recently Vice President WW Security Alliances at Micro Focus, Mead will leverage her strong experience managing channels, partner enablement, and system integrators for Contrast.

Rachael Mott , Senior Director, Strategic Alliances, Technology Partner - Mott will be responsible for recruiting, onboard and activating relationships with technology partners, including cloud providers, developer tools, and independent software vendors (ISVs). She will also drive engagement with cloud marketplaces to ensure a streamlined procurement experience for customers. Mott brings more than 16 years of experience working with hyperscalers and Fortune 100 technology companies, driving profitable new routes to market. , Senior Director, Strategic Alliances, Technology Partner - Mott will be responsible for recruiting, onboard and activating relationships with technology partners, including cloud providers, developer tools, and independent software vendors (ISVs). She will also drive engagement with cloud marketplaces to ensure a streamlined procurement experience for customers. Mott brings more than 16 years of experience working with hyperscalers and Fortune 100 technology companies, driving profitable new routes to market.

Frank Gasparovic , Principal Solutions Architect - Gasparovic joins Contrast from ForgeRock where he led the ecosystem engineering team that was responsible for building and maintaining integrations for a network of over 160 technology partners. At Contrast he will have similar responsibilities in addition to creating highly differentiated integrations with a rapidly growing group of partners. , Principal Solutions Architect - Gasparovic joins Contrast from ForgeRock where he led the ecosystem engineering team that was responsible for building and maintaining integrations for a network of over 160 technology partners. At Contrast he will have similar responsibilities in addition to creating highly differentiated integrations with a rapidly growing group of partners.

In addition to these new hires, Contrast appoints Ram Yonish as VP of EMEA Alliances to lead the company's collaborations and acquisitions in EMEA. Yonish, one of the three founders of Cloud-Essence, which was acquired by Contrast in 2020, will take advantage of the rare opportunity and the readiness of the EMEA market to connect complementary solutions and bring more value to Contrast customers.

The team will share responsibility for deepening Contrast's current alliances with strategic partners such as Amazon/Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google, GitHub, VMware and Deloitte. While also focusing on building expanded partnerships with system integrators, technology providers and ISVs, as well as building differentiated technology integrations to ensure joint success. To find out more about Contrast's Alliance and Partners, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/channel-partners.

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

Media Contact:

Laura Asendio

Public Relations Manager

Contrast Security

pr@contrastsecurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contrast Security