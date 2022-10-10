CHENMED TAKES TOP SPOT ON NEWSWEEK'S MOST LOVED WORKPLACES LIST FOR 2022

ChenMed ranked as #8 among 100 U.S. companies recognized for outstanding employee sentiment and satisfaction; as #1 in healthcare

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek today announced its annual rankings of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, and ChenMed was ranked #8 overall and first in healthcare. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list is the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

"We put love first when it comes to our team members, our patients and the communities we serve." - Stephanie Chen

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"We consider it a great honor to repeat as a Newsweek Most Loved Workplace," says Christopher Chen, M.D., CEO of ChenMed, a privately-owned national leader in primary care. "The love and respect, camaraderie and collaboration demonstrated by our employees every day is what fuels our company's rapid growth and unrivaled value to patients' health and well-being."

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the company they work at were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. Plus, at ChenMed, employees surveyed expressed pride in how visionary their medical practice is, earning ChenMed extra recognition as one of 10 "Most Visionary" companies on the just released Newsweek list.

"We're transforming healthcare for the neediest populations and we can't do that successfully if we're not leading with love," says Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer. "We put love first when it comes to our team members, our patients and the communities we serve. When you show care, respect and appreciation, you receive trust, passion and hard work in return."

In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured by Newsweek/BPI.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

"We empower doctors and care teams to do whatever it takes to transform care for the underserved seniors we are blessed to serve," explains Susan Schayes, M.D., MPH, FAAFP, ChenMed chief transformation officer. "Plus, we offer amazing opportunities for career advancement in every part and every level of our hyper-growth business." For example, the physician-led practice offers the nation's first Fellowship in Transformative Care (FIT), that's specifically designed to elevate primary care and train ChenMed physician leaders of the future.

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates more than 100 senior medical centers in 15 states. Twice named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine ( October 6, 2022 and 2021) , while also named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealthTM. Thanks to its leading healthcare technology organization, Curity™, ChenMed was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

