BEYOND THERAPY FOR KIDS OPENS BRANDON, MISS., OUTPATIENT CLINIC

BRANDON, Miss., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Therapy for Kids, which provides physical, occupational and speech therapy for children, opened an outpatient clinic today at 1476 W. Government St., Suite B.

The clinic operates 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers in-clinic and telehealth evaluations and visits. To schedule an appointment, call 601-914-6440 or visit beyondtherapykids.com.

Clinic director Kenley Smith earned a bachelor's degree from Mississippi State University and a master's degree in occupational therapy from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Smith is certified in pediatrics by the American Occupational Therapy Association. Her clinical interests include pediatric feeding, primitive reflex integration, sensory processing, and visual motor/visual perception skills.

Beyond Therapy, which also has clinics in Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Meridian, Ridgeland and Tupelo, is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care.

