Baja Fresh Introduces New Poblano and Mexi-Poblano Burritos

Chicken Tortilla Soup is also back for a limited time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh Mexican Grill® (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual Mexican food chain, is introducing two new menu items this month featuring the rich flavor profile of poblano peppers. Additionally, the popular Chicken Tortilla Soup is returning to stores just in time for some cooler weather.

Baja Fresh's Poblano and Mexi-Poblano Burritos (PRNewswire)

The Poblano Burrito features roasted chile poblano, your choice of chicken or steak, mixed cheese, poblano sauce, avocado slices and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla. The Mexi-Poblano Burrito includes roasted chile poblano, your choice of chicken or steak, mixed cheese, poblano sauce, rice and black or pinto beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Also, fan-favorite Chicken Tortilla Soup is back for a limited time! Enjoy roasted tomato and tortilla soup with fire-grilled chicken topped with fresh sliced avocado, cheese, onion and cilantro mix and tortilla strips.

"Baja Fresh already uses poblano peppers in many dishes, but our executive chef, Francisco "Chema" Castellanos, took these poblano burritos to the next level with his mouthwatering, creamy poblano sauce," said April Fogle, brand leader of Baja Fresh. "Both burritos offer the fresh and flavorful Baja experience our customers keep coming back for!"

The new Poblano and Mexi-Poblano Burritos and returning Chicken Tortilla Soup will be available in Baja Fresh stores nationwide until January 9, 2023.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 90 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information, visit www.BajaFresh.com.

