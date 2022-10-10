Appian appoints Antti Grönlund as Managing Director, Private Equity

Appointment of Antti Gr ö nlund strengthens Appian's finance team and demonstrates the Company's leading private equity expertise

Antti will be a Managing Director at the Company, heading Appian's finance team and helping oversee private equity investments across the business

Formerly a longstanding executive with experience in transactions, direct private equity investment as well as a focus on natural resources and energy

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, today announces the appointment of Antti Grönlund as Managing Director, Private Equity.

Antti Grönlund, Managing Director, Private Equity, Appian Capital Advisory. (PRNewswire)

Based in London, UK, Antti will play a critical part in Appian's strategy and operations. He will be responsible for originating, evaluating, structuring, executing, and monitoring private equity investments at the firm, as well as overseeing the global finance team. With 18 years of transaction experience, and a decade focused particularly on energy and natural resources, Antti is well-positioned to support Appian as it continues to consolidate its market-leading position in mining private equity.

Prior to his current role, Antti spent three years as Head of Energy & Resources at Triton Partners, a private equity investor. He has also held private equity investment roles at First Reserve and Quadrangle Capital with focus on investing and developing industrial and infrastructure businesses. Antti started his career at JPMorgan, working in London and New York across its investment banking division.

Antti graduated with an MSc Degree from the Helsinki School of Economics ('HSE') and a joint CEMS Management Master's Degree from HSE/London School of Economics.

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented: "Antti's appointment further strengthens our finance team and demonstrates Appian's continued ability to attract the most senior advisers in private equity. His strong track-record across energy and natural resources, at several notable private equity investors, will play an important part in Appian's growth ambitions over the coming years. I look forward to working closely with Antti as we continue to deliver value for our investors across the firm's strategic investments."

Antti Grönlund, Managing Director, Private Equity at Appian, said: "I am delighted to join Appian. The Company has grown into a clear market leader in investing in mining assets and the related infrastructure and services, thanks to its global presence, innovative model and strategic leadership – all of which are unrivalled in the sector. I look forward to getting started with the finance team and working closely with Michael to ensure we continue to execute on Appian's business strategy."

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 5,000 employees.

Appian has a global team of 58 experienced professionals with presences in London, Toronto, Vancouver, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal and Perth.

For more information please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com, or find us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

