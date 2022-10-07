Wilco Group LLC awarded a $3.2M 8(a) Sole Source Contract by Department of Interior's (DOI's) Interior Business Center (IBC)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilco Group LLC has been awarded a three (3) year $3.2 million 8(a) sole source contract by the Department of Interior's (DOI's) Interior Business Center (IBC) to perform an Aviation Mission Assessment.

The scope of this requirement is focused on the assessment, analysis, and evaluation of approach and acquisition processes for the DOI aviation mission, as well as those processes within DOI that are significantly connected or interrelated to aviation services and supplies. In addition to the assessment and analysis, the scope includes recommendations for streamlining efficiencies, strategies for process improvement, and potential implementation of recommended improvements. Wilco Group will perform an initial documentation of the requirements, the current strategies and interrelated functions, followed by a proposed plan for detailed analysis of most, if not all the, identified functions that may be improved.

Janis Garcia Keating, the CEO and Founder of Wilco Group LLC, said in a statement that, "We are excited to be working with our DOI IBC colleagues to analyze DOI's extensive aviation mission - that includes combating wildfires and performing rescue missions, make recommendations to streamline acquisition processes and achieve business efficiencies."

About Wilco Group

Founded in 2010, Wilco Group LLC is an SBA-certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) and Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) provider of consulting services with capabilities in management and technology consulting. Wilco Group has capabilities spanning management and technology consulting and we help our clients address their most complex challenges and focus on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Wilco Group prides itself on high-quality delivery of business value to customers combined with small business versatility and fast reaction-time.

