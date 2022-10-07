New 'Play and Earn' mobile game 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' Begins!

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The October 6th official launch of 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' on Google Play Store and Apple App Store by game publisher and developer, NATRIS, also known as a metaverse NFT platform, is gaining the attention of gamers around the world. Even before launch, during its pre-registration period, 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' was featured on Google Play Store, drawing much anticipation.

This global launch includes all regions except Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and China. Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau can expect a launch during October.

Developer NATRIS has prepared various events to commemorate the global launch and welcome global users. Just log into the game to receive the highest ranking seven star hero 'Zhuge Liang'. and complete daily quests to receive tickets to randomly draw 'MUDOL Stones'. Users can obtain 'MUDOL Stones' through diverse gameplay and systems in 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms', and exchange them on the official website for 'MUDOL2 tokens' ('MUDOL2 token' is listed on Huobi and MEXC).

"The Three Kingdoms IP on which 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' is based on is beloved globally and has many fans. 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' which received a lot of love in Korea saw an Asia launch and global launch thanks to all the loyal and supportive user who played the game," says a spokesperson for NATRIS. "Moving forward, we will spare no effort to further improve game service for our users."

Meanwhile, the Promotional Video for 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' was released on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYnjUtoT3ck

In addition, the latest information about 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' can be found on the official website and Discord.

Game Overview

