Amidst Triple-Digit Business Growth, CTSI Relaunches as Pavion

Pavion is now the third-largest safety and communications systems integrator in the U.S.

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. ("CTSI") and its portfolio of recently acquired companies have relaunched as Pavion. Pavion provides customers with access to best-in-class products and services to connect and protect their people and assets in three key business units: fire, security and critical communications integration. More information about the $500+ million company and its new brand, strategic vision and growth initiatives will be shared during a webinar on Thurs., Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. ET. Interested attendees are invited to register at Pavion.com/launch.

Top takeaways:

Pavion connects and protects customers in three key business units: fire, security and integration.

The shift is the result of CTSI's 10 acquisitions and over 400% business growth since 2020.

The shift from CTSI to Pavion is the result of significant and unprecedented growth over the past 15 months. Since 2020, CTSI has grown over 400% and acquired 10 companies: The Security Division of EC&M Electrical, DavEd Fire Systems, Collaborative Technology Solutions, The Protection Bureau, Star Asset Security/Ion247, AFA Protective Systems, Structure Works, Enterprise Security Solutions, Systems Electronics and Firecom. Uniting under the Pavion umbrella allows each company to continue delivering core offerings while expanding services, impact and geographic reach—essentially providing more of what already makes them great.

While the introduction of the Pavion brand becomes official today, CTSI and its portfolio have already begun successfully integrating IT, enterprise resource planning (ERP), quoting, payroll, HR information systems (HRIS), safety and other management systems to optimize their business operations and the resulting customer experience. The company was even today awarded the prestigious Systems Integrator of the Year award from SDM Magazine.

Structure Works, a Pavion company, has been Jeffrey Reed's primary systems integrator for a dozen years. Recently, the company implemented access control, video surveillance and intrusion alarming at PepsiCo's beverage, foods, nutrition and headquarters locations.

"Working with Structure Works, a Pavion company, is always a seamless process from start to finish," said Reed, Senior Security Manager for PepsiCo global security. "Pavion worked with PepsiCo to design and coordinate every aspect of the program, from configuration to installation, testing and training. For Pavion to deliver that level of service while undergoing its own major business transformation is impressive, and really speaks to its level of commitment to putting the customer first."

"We are excited for the formation of Pavion, as it will allow us to accelerate our strategic growth," noted Pavion President and CEO, Joe Oliveri. "We felt it was time to introduce a new brand and vision that more accurately represents the direction we're heading. Uniting as Pavion at this moment allows us to do just that."

Oliveri continued, "When you introduce a change like this to the market, you want to honor the legacies and relationships each company has built, while also articulating and shaping a path to the future." He cites maintaining each company's best practices as a key to Pavion's ability to retain 98% of acquired employees, deepen customer relationships and restructure despite a global pandemic and supply chain crisis.

"I'm excited to lead the Pavion Security business unit and be a part of the Pavion organization. Our success is driven around our ability to think and operate with consistency as one organization across our business units and diverse geographic locations," said Pavion Security President, Jim Muncey. Muncey joined Pavion during its acquisition of Structure Works. "Customers want and we deliver pricing, operations, service and support consistency—it takes work, but we get the job done."

CTSI is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, a Chicago-based private equity investment firm. Managing Director Nathan Brown said, "From the outset, our collective vision for the Company was built around further enhancing CTSI's value proposition as a comprehensive solutions provider. We are excited to continue our partnership with the Pavion team as they execute their growth trajectory with a core focus on better serving more customers in more locations.

Pavion is a portmanteau of the word pavise, a full-body shield used by warriors in the 14th-16th centuries to protect themselves while moving forward in battle, an ion, an electrically charged atom that drives forward momentum. Together, the two words represent protection and connection in motion.

"We are a shield for the people we serve, protecting life and connecting customers to better outcomes, opportunity and growth," explained Oliveri. "It's a dynamic process."

About Pavion

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security and communication integration solutions to customers in 41 U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at Pavion.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information on Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

