CurderBurger™ Returns to the Culver's® Menu on October 12 by Popular Demand

Following record sales and a guest craze in 2021 debut, national chain is bringing back cheese curd-topped burger for an extended time

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Culver's, the Midwest restaurant chain popular for its ButterBurgers, Wisconsin Cheese Curds and Fresh Frozen Custard, made guests' dreams a reality last October when they debuted the CurderBurger™ for one day only on National Cheese Curd Day. Now, after nearly one full year of guest pleas and requests for the CurderBurger to return, Culver's is bringing the curd-topped burger back to restaurant menus on October 12th through the end of the month or while supplies last.

Culver's CurderBurger is back by popular demand for a limited time in October. (PRNewswire)

On April Fool's Day in 2021, Culver's teased its cheese-loving guests with an imaginary delight: the CurderBurger™. After countless demands from guests and even a Change.org petition pleading for the CurderBurger to become a reality, the brand rallied to make a limited amount of the previously mythical burger available for a single day. Passionate fans showed up in a way even the brand couldn't have imagined as 20% of restaurants systemwide broke their single-day sales record.

With limited availability causing some curd-craving guests to miss out, demands for a return began before the dust had settled on National Cheese Curd Day 2021. To help even more guests enjoy the delight of the CurderBurger this time around, guests will have more time to get their hands on one (or two) of their own this year.

"The excitement and enthusiasm surrounding the CurderBurger on National Cheese Curd Day last year was simply amazing, but unfortunately, many guests were unable to enjoy the sandwich due to the limited availability," said Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development. "We realized we had to bring it back in a much larger way for 2022, and we're hopeful our guests will say it was worth the wait."

A one-of-a-kind cheesy delight, the Deluxe ButterBurger® is topped with a crown of golden fried cheese, offering a warm, buttery crunch and gooey cheddar in every bite. The cheese crown is made of a blend of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds, all surrounded by crispy seasoned breadcrumbs – making for a perfect cheesy topping to the classic ButterBurger guests know and love.

Guests who purchase a CurderBurger will also have the opportunity to win an exclusive CurderBurger t-shirt as part of a social promotion. All they need to do is upload a photo of their CurderBurger or a photo of their receipt to culvers.com/curderburger from Oct. 12 through Oct. 25 for a chance to win.

To find your nearest Culver's location and get your hands on a CurderBurger before they're gone, visit culvers.com/locator.

About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 880 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

CONTACT

Nathan Dupont

608.256.6357

ndupont@hiebing.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Culver's