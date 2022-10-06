CHARTER AWARDS $1.1 MILLION IN SPECTRUM DIGITAL EDUCATION GRANTS TO 47 ORGANIZATIONS TO ADVANCE BROADBAND TRAINING AND TECHNOLOGY

Latest Round of Grants Boosts Charter's Investment in Local Digital Literacy Programs to $8 Million in Six Years
STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the award of $1.1 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants to 47 nonprofits working to enhance digital education, training and technology in local communities. The latest round of grants increases Charter's overall investment in the six-year-old program to $8 million. Organizations were selected on the basis of their efforts to educate community members on the benefits of broadband in financially underserved rural and urban areas within the company's 41-state footprint.
Among the nonprofits awarded Spectrum Digital Education grants this year are The Oasis Institute in St. Louis, which offers resources and strategies to help older adults navigate digital technology; Whitmore Economic Development Group, a computer training center for agricultural workers in Hawaii; US Together Inc., which provides digital education to refugees from Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Congo in Northeast Ohio; the LGBT Technology Institute, a Staunton, VA-based initiative to ensure connectivity for disadvantaged LGBTQ+ individuals; Latinitas, a bilingual program for adults looking to improve their technology skills in Austin, TX; and InterFaith Works of Central New York, which helps urban and rural seniors improve their digital skills.
"In our online world, digital skills are critical to navigating everything from finding a job, to going to school, to buying groceries – yet too many families still have not adopted internet at home," said Rahman Khan, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter. "As one of the largest internet providers in the U.S., we are committed to supporting local initiatives through Spectrum Digital Education that promote digital literacy and inclusion, and help to educate community members about the value of adopting broadband in their lives so they can succeed in today's connected society."
Charter launched Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, recognizing that education and digital literacy are as important as affordability relative to a household's lack of broadband service, and to date has funded 99 nonprofit organizations, supporting more than 95,000 people in 22 states and Washington, D.C., excluding today's announced awards. Organizations have used the funding to provide computers to those without digital access and digital literacy training for older adults. Funding also has been used to help expand nonprofits' online programs, purchase software to make technology more accessible for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and to combat isolation amongst senior citizens. This year's nonprofit grantees are:
Spectrum Digital Education 2022 Grantees
- The Center for Learning Unlimited, Torrance
- Cyber-Seniors, Los Angeles
- Great Harvest Community Center, San Bernardino
- Human-I-T, Pasadena
- Karsh Family Social Service Center, Los Angeles
- LA's BEST Afterschool Enrichment Program, Los Angeles
- Loaves, Fishes & Computers, Salinas
- Long Beach Economic Partnership, Long Beach
- San Diego Futures Foundation, San Diego
- Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay, Tampa
- HawaiiKidsCAN, Kailua
- Whitmore Economic Development Group (WEDG), Wahiawa
- Louisville Urban League, Louisville
- The Oasis Institute, St. Louis
- Missoula Family YMCA, Missoula
- Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming, Billings
- Gibson Center for Senior Services, North Conway
- Hispanic Federation, New York City
- Interfaith Works of Central New York, Inc., Syracuse
- Literacy Buffalo Niagara, Buffalo
- Medgar Evers College Educational Foundation, Inc., Brooklyn
- Northern Manhattan Improvement Corp. (NMIC), New York City
- VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement, Buffalo
- E2D – Eliminate the Digital Divide, Davidson
- Kramden Institute, Durham
- Urban League of Central Carolinas, Charlotte
- After-School All-Stars Ohio, Columbus
- Akron Urban League, Akron
- Ashbury Senior Computer Community Center, Cleveland
- Central Community House, Columbus
- Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, Cleveland
- Greater Cleveland Neighborhood Centers Association, Cleveland
- Seeds of Literacy, Cleveland
- Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, Cincinnati
- US Together, Inc., Columbus
- Children's Trust of South Carolina, Columbia
- Senior Citizens Association in Florence County, Florence
- Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee, Knoxville
- Jewish Family Service of Dallas, Inc., Dallas
- Latinitas, Austin
- LEAP for STEM, McAllen
- LGBT Technology Institute, Staunton
- LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc.
- LULAC Institute
- 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc., Madison
- Greater Milwaukee Urban League, Milwaukee
- Urban League of Greater Madison, Madison
More information about Spectrum Digital Education and Charter's philanthropic initiatives to support communities is available here.
