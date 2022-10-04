Genpact Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) will announce results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Following the release, Genpact's management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's performance.

Those who wish to participate can register here to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended callers join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A live webcast of this event will also be made available on the Genpact Investor Relations website at https://www.genpact.com/investors. For those who cannot join live, a replay will be archived on Genpact's website after the end of the call. A transcript of the call will also be made available via the website.

