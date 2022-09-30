Toyota Financial Services Offers Payment Relief to Customers Affected by Hurricane Ian

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Financial Services (TFS) announced it is offering payment relief options to its customers affected by Hurricane Ian. This broad outreach includes any Toyota Financial Services (TFS) or Lexus Financial Services (LFS) customers in the designated disaster areas.

Toyota Financial Services cares about the safety and well-being of its customers and wants to help those suffering from this natural disaster. Impacted lease and finance customers residing in the affected areas may be eligible to take advantage of several payment relief options, some of which include:

extensions and lease deferred payments;

redirecting billing statements; and

arranging phone or online payments.

Customers who would like to discuss their account options are encouraged to contact TFS or LFS:

Toyota Financial Services customers may call 800-874-8822 or contact TFS via email using the Mail Center function after logging into ToyotaFinancial.com.

Lexus Financial Services customers may call 800-874-7050 or contact LFS via email using the Mail Center function after logging into LexusFinancial.com.

We extend our heartfelt thoughts to those affected by this devastating storm.

About Toyota Financial Services

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) is the brand for finance and related products for Toyota in the United States, offering retail auto financing and leasing through Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) and Toyota Lease Trust.

As of March 31, 2022, TFS employed approximately 3,700 team members nationwide, and had assets totaling over $135 billion. It is part of a worldwide network of comprehensive financial services offered by Toyota Financial Services Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

We announce material financial information using the investor relations section of our website (www.toyotafinancial.com) and SEC filings. We use these channels, press releases, and social media to communicate about our company, our services and other issues. While not all information we post on social media is of a material nature, some information could be material. Therefore, we encourage those interested in our company to review our messages on Twitter at www.twitter.com/toyotafinancial and posts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/toyotafinancial/.

Media Contact: Derrick Brown (469) 486-9065

