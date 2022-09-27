Pega Recognized as the Highest Ranked Vendor by Gartner® in 2022 Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation

Pega Recognized as the Highest Ranked Vendor by Gartner® in 2022 Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation

Pega receives highest product scores for B2B, B2C, and Indirect/Relationship Sales Use

Cases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc., in its 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation (1) report. Among the three Use Cases examined in the report, Pega received the highest score in the B2B, B2C, and Indirect/Relationship Sales Use Cases for Pega Sales AutomationTM for the second consecutive year.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Gartner evaluated 14 sales force automation (SFA) vendors based on 12 core sales execution capabilities and how they apply to three specific use cases. These include capabilities such as guided selling, activity management, opportunity management, forecasting management, and platform and integration.

In the report, Gartner explains: "Gartner considers SFA to be a foundational technology that should be implemented to automate an organization's core sales processes while also improving the seller's ability to engage with buyers via customer interaction touchpoints."

Pega Sales Automation is an industry-leading, AI-powered sales execution and engagement tool built on Pega PlatformTM, Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation. Pega Sales Automation helps businesses better understand their customers as well as predict and drive the right insights by simplifying and infusing intelligence into sales processes. With Pega, sellers can focus on the right leads and opportunities based on propensity to purchase to achieve the greatest outcomes.

This recognition is among Pega's recent analyst recognitions for customer relationship management capabilities. Recently, Pega was named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Real-Time Interaction Management report (2) and The Forrester Wave™: Core CRM Solutions, Q3 2022 report (3).

Quotes & Commentary

"In today's economic climate, companies need to understand what their customers and prospects need as much as what they don't need in order to effectively prioritize pursuits, build relationships, and ultimately improve their bottom line," said Eric Musser, general manager, intelligent automation, Pega. "Pega Sales Automation improves sales teams' effectiveness and efficiency by helping them sell smarter and faster, while keeping customers' specific needs at the center of every interaction. We believe this continued recognition of Pega's real-time AI and automation capabilities further validates Pega's ability to help improve sales processes for more successful outcomes that truly benefit customers."

Supporting Resources

Gartner, Inc., "Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation" by Adnan Zijadic , Ilona Hansen , Steve Rietberg , Varun Agarwal , September 21, 2022 Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2022" by Rusty Warner , May 25, 2022 Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave™: Core CRM Solutions, Q3 2022" by Kate Leggett with Linda Ivy-Rosser , Sarah Sjoblom , July 27, 2022

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges –from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com .

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

Ilena.ryan@pega.com

(617) 866-6722

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.