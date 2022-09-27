Tickets for Maroon 5's Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement, M5LV The Residency, go on sale Monday, Oct. 3, 2022; Shows begin Friday, March 24, 2023

Please click here for admat and photo

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 will headline a new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM beginning Friday, March 24, 2023.

MAROON 5 ANNOUNCES NEW HEADLINING LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT PARK MGM (PRNewswire)

Presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, M5LV The Residency will be custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue.

Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale starting Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the following 16 M5LV The Residency performances can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/maroon5vegas, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:

March 2023: 24, 25, 29 & 31

April 2023: 1, 5, 7 & 8

July 2023: 28 & 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 & 12

Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music's most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century's biggest acts. Since they released their debut album, Songs About Jane, to date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards and sold over 90 million in album sales and 550 million singles worldwide. Maroon 5 currently has the most Billion plus streamed songs by a group on Spotify, with seven, and have achieved three Diamond RIAA Certified records. They have sold over 7,500,000 tickets worldwide and next up, the band will close out their massive 2022 World Tour in Asia, notably selling out all three of their Dome Tour dates in Japan, totaling 120,000 tickets sold.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Maroon 5, Usher, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; Santana at House of Blues; Keith Urban, Sting and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; ZZ TOP, Earth, Wind & Fire, FOREIGNER, Styx and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Miranda Lambert and John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About Park MGM

Park MGM is the Las Vegas Strip's first smoke-free resort, offering an intimate hotel experience on a grand scale. Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites in addition to NoMad Las Vegas' 293 well-appointed guest rooms and suites on the resort's top four floors. The resort's robust culinary program features NoMad Library; L.A. legend Roy Choi's Korean BBQ concept, Best Friend; Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; and the 40,000-square-foot vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly, among other dining and cocktail experiences. Dolby Live, the resort's 5,200-seat entertainment destination, is home to special engagements by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Usher, Jonas Brothers, Silk Sonic and Aerosmith, among other top artists. Park MGM also is home to On The Record, a unique nightlife concept from LA-based Houston Hospitality. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at 888-529-4828, or find us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Live Nation Las Vegas:

Kelly Frey

KF Publicity

kelly@kfpublicity.com

Dolby Live:

Scott Ghertner / Katharine Sherrer

MGM Resorts International Public Relations

sghertner@mgmresorts.com / ksherrer@mgmresorts.com

Maroon 5:

Carleen Donovan

The Oriel Co.

carleen@theoriel.co

Park MGM logo (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGM Resorts International