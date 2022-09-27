Great Place to Work® Names Protiviti One of the Fortune 'Best Workplaces for Women' in 2022

Accolade recognizes companies where women are seen, heard and valued

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named by Great Place to Work® and Fortune to the 'Best Workplaces for WomenTM' list for the second consecutive year. The 2022 list is based on the analysis of survey responses from more than 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies that employ at least twenty percent non-executive managers who are women and at least one woman executive. Protiviti is on the list of large companies recognized by their women employees for offering an inclusive, fair and equitable workplace.

"Protiviti is committed to supporting women in their career choices and offering all our people equal opportunities for advancement," said Susan Haseley, Protiviti executive vice president, global diversity, equity and inclusion. "We're proud of our inclusive culture which offers extensive training, a culture of mentoring and collaboration, and a wide range of benefits designed to support every employee in her or his professional and personal lives."

"We're grateful to our employees for making us a part of this prestigious list. The recognition endorses our core philosophy of putting our people first," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Our values laid the groundwork when Protiviti was founded twenty years ago for our success as a firm and have helped us achieve significant growth over the years. We're proud of our reputation as a consulting firm that takes care of our people while delivering excellent service to our clients."

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. To determine the list, Great Place to Work analyzed the confidential survey responses of 1.1 million U.S.-based employees to 60 questions about their experiences of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie in their companies. Great Place to Work then measured the differences in women's survey responses with those of their peers and assessed the impact of demographics and roles on the quality and consistency of women's experiences. In addition, companies provided demographic data and information about their culture; diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; innovation efforts; recruiting and training; benefits and recognition programs.

Companies are only considered for the Best Workplaces list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Women and their commitment to ensuring equity for women at every level of the organization," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies showed up for women in new ways to help them cope with challenges they face wherever they are – both inside and outside of work. Women in these companies are seen, heard and valued."

Protiviti was ranked #15 on the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, its eighth consecutive year on this list. The company was also named to the 2022 Fortune lists of Best Workplaces for Consulting and Professional Services, Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and Best Workplaces in the Bay Area®, and to the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care® list, all of which are derived from data provided to Great Place to Work and an annual employee survey.

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

