Qventus Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Report for Real-Time Health System Technologies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qventus, the leading provider of AI-powered software for care operations automation, has been recognized in a 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ report. Qventus was cited as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies (RTHS) report in two categories: RTHS Platform and Process Automation for healthcare.

The Qventus real-time automation platform integrates with EHRs and uses AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to automate care operations — the operational activities involved in the delivery of care, such as OR access and growth, management of discharge planning, system-wide patient flow, and more, as well as operational processes that connect patient care beyond the hospital.

Qventus has been included six times previously in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies (RTHS) reports.

The categories in which Qventus is recognized – RTHS Platform and Process Automation for Healthcare – represent different components of RTHS. The Platform helps providers leverage real-time data to improve clinical and business operations and the patient experience. Gartner states that one of the key drivers of RTHS Platform adoption is "fiscal pressure to capture revenue opportunities and create new business. Accomplished through reducing leakage, improving billing, reducing claims denials and optimizing services to the market, designing new value propositions and executing them into the market, and creating the infrastructure for effortless collaboration and coordination to optimize service delivery and eliminate waste and redundancy."

Gartner called the second category, Process Automation, "critical to advancing digital transformation in healthcare." The report went on to state: "Automation fueled by situational awareness and high-quality operational intelligence can reduce care team toil, mitigate the impact of staffing shortages and burnout, and remove operational bottlenecks. While back-office process automation has been standard among healthcare providers, the automation of clinical and patient-related workflows has gained traction."

"We're proud to be repeatedly recognized by Gartner for our technology, particularly for care operations automation," said Mudit Garg, Qventus co- founder and CEO. "Our automation technology brings transformational value to health systems, enabling them to deliver quality care while relieving financial pressure, creating new revenue opportunities and reducing the burden on overworked staff."

Gartner® and Hype Cycle™ are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Qventus is the leading provider of AI-based software for care operations automation. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform uses AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to power best-practice solutions for inpatient, perioperative, emergency department, and command center settings. As a partner to leading health systems and hospitals across the country, including Boston Medical Center, HonorHealth, M Health Fairview, Saint Luke's Health System, and ThedaCare, Qventus delivers proven outcomes, including over 2 new surgical cases added per operating room per month, 30-50% fewer excess days, and 1 full day reduction in length of stay. For more, visit https://qventus.com/ .

