TB Alliance Board of Directors Appoints Two New Members

Kim Schwartz and Rasha Hibri are Welcomed to the Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TB Alliance welcomes Kim Schwartz and Rasha Hibri to its Board of Directors. Their expertise will help guide the organization as it continues to advance its research and product delivery agenda.

Rasha Hibri (PRNewswire)

"Rasha and Kim join an engaged and diverse Board of Directors committed to the TB Alliance mission," said Board Chairman Dr. Bruce Carter. "These additions deepen our expertise in financial oversight and position us for planned succession of key roles."

Kim Schwartz currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Population Services International. She has more than 30 years of experience in finance and healthcare leadership in both not-for-profit and Fortune 500 organizations. Schwartz has substantial not-for-profit governance experience and will serve as Chair of the Finance & Audit Committee for the TB Alliance effective next year in a planned succession of leadership.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Board of Directors for TB Alliance," said Schwartz. "I look forward to bringing my experience in public health finance to help guide the organization in its mission to end TB."

Rasha Hibri is the Chief Financial Officer at the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) where she oversees its global finance strategy and global financial operations. She brings with her extensive experience in financial management and operations from multiple industries in both the private and public sectors. Hibri spent over 15 years in the pharmaceutical industry, most recently at Allergan as CFO for their India, Middle East, and African regions. Hibri will be a member of the TB Alliance Finance & Audit Committee.

"It is a privilege to join TB Alliance as a board member and to contribute to its mission," said Hibri. "In a challenging funding environment, I welcome the opportunity to join TB Alliance in its mission to discover, develop, and deliver new and innovative TB medicines for all who need them."

About TB Alliance

TB Alliance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding faster-acting and affordable drug regimens to fight TB. Through innovative science and with partners around the globe, we aim to ensure equitable access to faster, better TB cures that will advance global health and prosperity. TB Alliance operates with support from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (United Kingdom); Cystic Fibrosis Foundation; Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research through KfW; Global Disease Eradication Fund (Korea); Global Health Innovative Technology Fund; Indonesia Health Fund; Irish Aid; Korea International Cooperation Agency; Medical Research Council (United Kingdom); National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Republic of Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and the United States Agency for International Development. For more information, visit www.tballiance.org.

Media Contact:

Thomas Lynch

communications@tballiance.org

Kim Schwartz

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TB Alliance