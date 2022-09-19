RightCapital Introduces the Blueprint™ Feature for Visualizing a Client's Financial Life

Blueprint Organizes Household Financials in Graphical Layouts to Create More Engaging, Intuitive Planning Experience for Advisors and Their Clients

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RightCapital, the fastest-growing financial planning software* that provides modern features for today's financial advisors, announced the availability of Blueprint, an interactive visualization tool for organizing household financial data and goals. The Blueprint feature helps financial advisors create a more engaging, intuitive planning experience for their clients by visualizing Net Worth; Goals; and Income, Savings and Expenses in graphical layouts.

The visual layouts of the Blueprint feature enable advisors and clients to:

Quickly identify missing items or changes in the household's financial picture

Add, update or delete financial inputs directly from the visual layouts, which are automatically reflected in the client's financial plan

See inputs that are individually owned or jointly owned by the client and co-client

Share the visuals online for interactive discussions or provide them as PDFs

"The task of gathering and maintaining accurate household financial data can be overwhelming for both advisors and clients. The Blueprint feature reduces this friction by creating visual pictures that are easy to understand and update by anyone," said Shuang Chen, co-founder and CEO of RightCapital. "We believe Blueprint's intuitive visuals will help advisors keep clients engaged and motivate them to provide accurate financial data, which will enable advisors to deliver better plans."

Financial Advisor Feedback on the Blueprint Feature

"Most people are visual thinkers so being able to provide a dynamic picture to a client that shows what their financial life looks like is a huge step forward," said Matt Smith, CFA®, CFP®, CIMA®, CAIA®, founder and lead advisor at Concert Financial Planning. "In fact, we've been looking for the right visualization tool for some time. I was so excited and relieved when I saw the Blueprint feature because, not only do the visual layouts look great, but they will save us an untold amount of time on data entry since we don't have to use a separate visualization tool. We look forward to utilizing the Blueprint visuals with all our clients."

"The Blueprint feature will help our clients see the bigger financial picture – in a way that showing them the numbers alone can't," said Dan Granucci, CFA®, CFP®, founder and wealth manager at Iron Path Wealth Management. "I plan to use the Blueprint visuals to guide planning conversations with clients, provide the PDF version as meeting summaries, and encourage clients to log into the portal and review them on their own as well. The goal of financial planning is to improve and better our clients' lives, and these visuals help us do that more effectively."

"A big part of what I do for my clients is life planning. Financial considerations are a means to help them achieve their life goals. Blueprint's visual timeline of goals will likely become the starting point for all my client discussions," said Ryan Weiser, CFP®, CDFA®, president and chief compliance officer of Weiser Financial Planning. "I've been experimenting with other visualization tools to create something similar to Blueprint but having this feature as part of RightCapital will save me time and help me stay organized."

The Blueprint Feature Availability

The Blueprint feature is currently available to all RightCapital subscribers. To learn more, schedule your personalized RightCapital demo at https://www.rightcapital.com/book-demo.

About RightCapital

RightCapital's mission is to create Right Plans for Real People™. RightCapital is used by thousands of financial advisors to grow their practices and set their clients on the path to financial success. Founded in 2015, RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software with the highest user satisfaction among advisors*. Our modern, intuitive features make the financial planning process a breeze. From interactive retirement scenarios and tax-efficient distributions to insurance evaluation, student loan management and estate planning, we simplify the complexity of financial planning so anyone can understand how to plan for their future. For more information visit www.RightCapital.com.

*Source: The Kitces Report Volume 1, 2021 and Volume 1, 2020

