InventHelp Inventor Develops Defrosting Device for Vehicle Windows (CNP-243)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effortless way to remove snow and ice from the windows on a parked vehicle," said an inventor, from Seymour, Conn., "so I invented the SOLAR DEFROSTER. My design helps keep the glass clean while parked outside in the winter."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to defrost the windows of a vehicle parked outside in freezing winter weather conditions. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually brush or scrape snow and ice from the windows. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

