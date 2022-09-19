Allied Payment Network to Demo Real-Time Digital Payment Technology at CUNA Councils Conference in Las Vegas

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile money movement solutions to banks and credit unions, announced today that it will demonstrate its real-time digital payments technology at the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Operations & Member Experience Council and CUNA Technology Council Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Thursday, September 22. CUNA members selected Allied to participate in one of the conference's live Speed Round sessions, which showcases state-of-the-art products to a large credit union audience.

(PRNewsfoto/Allied Payment Network) (PRNewswire)

WHERE: CUNA Operations & Member Experience Council and CUNA Technology Council Conference will be held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. Allied will demo its technology in the Augustus Ballroom, Emperors Level on Thursday, Sept. 22 between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. PST.

WHAT: Consumers have high expectations when it comes to digital payments, and their desire for "now" fuels demand and innovation. Allied's real-time digital payments technology allows consumers to move money instantly with modern features that support financial wellness, transform the payments experience, and strengthen member relationships.

During Allied's Speed Round session, Chief Growth Officer Geoffrey Knapp will demonstrate two of Allied's real-time money movement use cases: bill payment and Crypto buy/sell. "CUNA has provided Allied an outstanding opportunity to show credit unions how they can cost-effectively re-invent traditional payments, like bill pay, while enabling new, profitable ones," said Knapp.

According to CUNA, Speed Rounds are 5-minute, high-impact product demonstrations that show state-of-the-art products in action. Each demonstration is followed by a 2-minute Q&A session led by a judging panel that will also select the top three presentations. Best in Show will be announced during the conference Awards Presentation on Thursday afternoon, September 22.

About Allied Payment Network

Allied Payment Network is an industry-leading provider of digital money movement technologies to the financial services industries. Allied's suite of emerging online and mobile payment channels include solutions for Internet bill pay, small business payments, person-to-person, account-to-account, online loan payments and the ability to buy, sell and hold bitcoin, among others. For more information: www.AlliedPayment.com.

About CUNA

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) is the only national association that advocates on behalf of all of America's credit unions, which are owned by 120 million consumer members. CUNA, along with its network of affiliated state credit union leagues, delivers advocacy, continuous professional growth and operational confidence to protect the best interests of all credit unions. For more information about CUNA: cuna.org.

About CUNA Councils

CUNA Councils is a member-led, collaborative community of credit union leaders providing peer interaction, new ideas and innovation to foster professional development for members, while advocating for the overall success of the credit union movement. There are eight CUNA Councils with a network of more than 7,600 credit union professionals. For more information: cunacouncils.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Payment Network