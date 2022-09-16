iQIYI Releases 235 New Titles at 2022 iJOY Conference, Further Enriching Its Content Slate for Audience and Brands

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) ("iQIYI" or 'the Company'), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced the upcoming release of 235 new films, drama series, and variety shows at its iJOY Conference held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province on September 15. With a range of diversified and extensive genres, the new titles show iQIYI's commitment to producing premium and innovative original content for viewers and ensuring a rich supply of material for brands.

Rich slate of new shows and dramas with diverse genres

This year has witnessed the great popularity of iQIYI's original content across many themes, from A Lifelong Journey, a drama that details the lives of ordinary people to the recent favored drama Love Between Fairy and Devil. The unveiling of the new titles also came just four months after the announcement of 213 new titles in May.

GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, said: "We turned profitable for the first time this year and now maintain the 'calm growth' strategy. iQIYI will keep investing in premium content and create values for our users while achieving good revenue and profit."

iQIYI has expanded its library with more than 20 variety shows that captures different genres and cultural trends to cater the ever-evolving appetite of the Gen Z viewers. The music shows of The Rap of China 2023 and The Big Band Season 3 are both in the pipelines after gaining great popularity in the past few years, while established comedy-themed programs, such as Super Sketch Show Season 2 and The Detectives' Adventures Season 3, will also continue to provide laughter for the audience.

Further to that, iQIYI is dedicated to presenting its content in diverse methods to increase wider audience via multi-channels. The newly launched reality show, The Farming Youth, featuring celebrities doing farm work, will be accessible in both long and short video forms on different channels as the company collaborates with other platforms.

As for the dramas, the platform will release a series of titles focused on telling the stories of women in modern society on top of the highly-anticipated content under the well-known LIGHT ON, SWEET ON and LAUGH ON Theatres.

The latest releases have both titles that draw on contemporary life and fantasy stories in ancient China. The former includes crime drama The Big Examination and Ball Lightning, featuring the work of life of flight crew, while the latter consists of Story of Kunning Palace and Fox Spirit Matchmaker (Yuehong Chapter).

"Producing premium content is always our core value at iQIYI and we are committed to providing continuous supply of great content to our loyal user base," said WANG Xiaohui, Chief Content Officer and President of Professional Content Business Group (PCG) of iQIYI. Wang added the company will keep focused on producing popular dramas and variety shows.

Leveraging integrated platform with brands

Apart from the new titles, the company also showcases its integrated platform and rich marketing choices for clients at the event, including the popular drama Love Between Fairy and Devil and reality show Camping LIFE.

"Nowadays brands are increasingly looking for integrated marketing opportunities campaigns. iQIYI's IP-centered model provides an effective and efficient one-stop solution," said WU Gang, Senior Vice President of iQIYI.

For example, on top of embedded commercial content in the drama of Love Between Fairy and Devil, dairy brand Mengniu also interacts with the audience via the bullet chatting function and offline events attended by the casting. The rich variety of offerings has landed in partnerships from leading brands of different industries from restaurants to toys.

"The IP-centered model organically connects content, marketing and consumption, and has rich offerings for the brands to reach their target audience," added Wu.

