Youth to Compete in World Series of Innovation

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today through Dec. 11, youth ages 13 to 24 can compete for prizes ranging from $300-$1,500 in the annual World Series of Innovation presented by Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) and Citi Foundation. No previous connection to NFTE is required. Eligible teams and individuals worldwide can sign up at innovation.nfte.com.

"The next generation of diverse entrepreneurs is focused on solving problems not only in their lives, but also in their communities," said NFTE CEO Dr. J.D. LaRock. "Our World Series of Innovation motivates young people to think big and bring forward innovative solutions to the world's most pressing problems. Teams of competitors from around the globe will showcase their creativity, passion, and ambition to advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), inspiring us all to do the same."

Each fall leading up to Global Entrepreneurship Week, NFTE announces new online challenges addressing SDGs. Winners will be announced in April 2023. This year's challenges include:

SDG 3, Healthy Lives: MetLife Foundation Good Health and Well-Being Challenge

SDG 4, Quality Education: Mastercard Financial Education Challenge

SDG 6, Water and Sanitation: Bank of the West Fresh Water Action Challenge

SDG 7, Energy: ServiceNow Carbon Killer Challenge

SDG 8, Economic Growth: Citi Foundation Future of Work Challenge

SDG 11, Cities/Settlements: Link Logistics Green Buildings Challenge

SDG 13, Climate Change: Maxar Climate Mapping Challenge

SDG 13, Climate Change: Zuora Subscription Economy Challenge

SDG 14, Oceans and Seas: Mary Kay Global Oceans Conservation Challenge

SDG 15, Terrestrial Ecosystems: EY Accelerating Environmental Sustainability Challenge

"The Citi Foundation is committed to supporting efforts that help boost the employability of underserved young people around the world through leadership and skills training, experiential learning, and access to professional networks," said Brandee McHale, Head of Citi Community Investing and Development and President of the Citi Foundation. "It's a privilege to continue our support for NFTE and the World Series of Innovation in its work of nurturing the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs by giving them the opportunity to unlock their potential through challenges that positively impact their communities around the globe."

A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school, and postsecondary students. Learn more at nfte.com. Learn more about Citi Foundation at citifoundation.com.

