YOOBIC Celebrates Banner Year in North America With Accelerating Global Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC , the all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams, today announced surging global growth, including 270% year-on-year sales growth in North America. The company's accelerating growth caps a banner year that also saw YOOBIC ink major deals with top global brands, build out its global teams, win plaudits from analysts and industry groups. The company also cemented strategic partnerships to expand its offering and fuel future growth, and completed its first acquisition with the purchase of Heystan, a digital training and knowledge management platform for employees in the catering and hospitality industries.

YOOBIC's platform is now used by over 300 global brands operating in more than 80 countries, with over 1 million frontline employees using the company's apps to elevate performance, level up their skill sets, and drive scalable success. Global sales leapt 40% year-on-year from 2020 to 2021. The North American market saw explosive adoption, with the region's user-base growing 80% in the first 6 months of 2022. Globally, YOOBIC onboarded more new users in the first 6 months of the year than in the whole of 2021.

YOOBIC's game-changing platform is now trusted by industry-leading brands including Benetton, Francesca's, Johnston & Murphy, Levi's, Roots, UNTUCKit, and SPARC Group (Forever21, Aeropostale, and Reebok). Over the past 12 months, YOOBIC also cemented key strategic partnerships with digital learning leader Open Sesame, pioneer in AI-powered workforce management Legion Technologies, and in-store analytics expert RetailNext, further enriching its product to deliver streamlined and fully integrated support for its customers' evolving needs.

In total, YOOBIC empowered frontline teams to deliver a 20%-plus increase in in-store conversions in 2021, with a 300% increase in user activity as teams leveraged YOOBIC's rich task-management, micro-learning, and communication features to optimize team performance and coordinate agile and responsive operations across their entire networks. YOOBIC's streamlined engagement and learning features proved especially important as enterprises onboarded new hires and worked to retain and support current employees, with YOOBIC users completing 8X more lessons in 2021 than in 2020.

YOOBIC's success drew widespread recognition from top analysts and industry groups. Over the past 12 months the company's platform was honored as the year's top innovation at the Nuit du Commerce Connecté — known as the French Oscars of retail — and as HR and Digital Workplace Tech of the Year at the UK's National Technology Awards , while Peloton Interactive received Retail TouchPoints' Retail Innovator Award for its YOOBIC deployment. YOOBIC was also recognized in CB Insights' 2022 Retail Tech 100 report and Deloitte's 2022 RetailTech report , and received plaudits from IDC and Forrester analysts.

"Over my 30 years in the industry, I've seen retail management evolve from physical clipboards and crumpled paper checklists to cutting-edge digital technologies — and YOOBIC is at the forefront of that transformation," says Brent Paulsen, Head of Retail at UNTUCKit. "Frontline teams are the backbone of modern retail, and it's time to empower them and unlock their knowledge to drive retail brands forward. With YOOBIC's digital solutions, retailers in the U.S. and worldwide can optimize operations, elevate the employee experience, and take their businesses to new heights."

"As retail and hospitality businesses rebound from the COVID crisis, it's never been more important to support, empower, and elevate frontline teams. The YOOBIC platform gives enterprises the ability to boost productivity, upskill their teams, and drive engagement across their workforce," says YOOBIC CEO Fabrice Haiat. "We're seeing incredible demand for these capabilities as we partner with top brands in North America and around the world to unleash the full potential of frontline teams. The growth metrics and accolades we're announcing today speak to the amazing work of YOOBIC's global workforce, and I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved."

YOOBIC is an all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work - all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 300+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, Vans and Sanofi trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve their customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

