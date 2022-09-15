OAAA NAMES OOH LEADER JEFF JAN HEAD OF INDUSTRY INITIATIVES

Jeff Jan Brings a Mix of OOH and Ad Agency Expertise to Newly Created Role

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the national trade association for the entire OOH and DOOH media ecosystem, today announced the hiring of Jeff Jan as the organization's first Head of Industry Initiatives. The 22-year industry veteran will be based in Los Angeles.

OAAA logo (PRNewsfoto/Out of Home Advertising Association) (PRNewswire)

In this newly established role, Jeff Jan will oversee all OAAA industry initiatives, committees, and councils. Working directly with the trade association's extended ecosystem of OOH media owners and ad technology subject matter experts, he will guide the development of research, technical standards and best practices, new ad formats, and thought leadership. In addition, he will serve as a key partner with external trade bodies such as the 4A's, IAB, ANA, Geopath, and MRC to represent the OOH agenda across the broader advertising and media ecosystem.

Jeff Jan most recently served as Head of Growth at Billups, a full-service OOH company providing ad technology, managed services, strategic media planning and buying, data science and attribution, where he championed brand communications, digital marketing and innovations that elevated the organization's business development, EMEA expansion and two recent ad tech acquisitions. Earlier in his seven-year tenure at the company, he was Senior Vice President, Strategy, contributing to Billups' measurement and attribution products, revenue growth and strategic services.

Before joining Billups, he held key positions at several agencies including, Wieden + Kennedy, TBWA/Chiat/Day, and Crispin Porter + Bogusky. He was also a past recipient of OAAA's OOH Media Plan of the Year and OBIE awards for brands such as Varo Bank, Jordan, Jollibee, and Oracle.

"As the OOH market evolves, so do our offerings, and this new role will be critical in informing and implementing strategic programs to help drive industry growth," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "With Jeff's deep industry knowledge and experience, we will be equipped to better collaborate with members, trade groups, and governments to educate and redefine the power of the OOH medium for today's multi-channel, data-driven world."

"I am excited to join the OAAA team in this new role to drive overall OOH growth through advocacy efforts that underline its value as a critical component of the overall marketing mix," said Jeff Jan. "Out of home is at an inflection point where creativity and innovation across classic bulletins to digital place-based are integral exposures within the customer journey to help solve for business outcomes."

About the OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the $8.6 billion U.S. out of home advertising (OOH) industry, which includes digital out of home (DOOH), and is comprised of billboards, street furniture, transit advertising, and place-based media (including cinema).

OAAA is comprised of 800+ member media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers that represent over 90 percent of the industry. OAAA is a unified voice, an authoritative thought leader, and a passionate advocate that protects, unites, and advances OOH advertising in the United States.

OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million in public service advertising annually. Every year, the industry celebrates and rewards OOH creativity via its renowned OBIE Awards (obieawards.org). For more information, please visit oaaa.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Out of Home Advertising Association of America