BLADEX TO HOST VIRTUAL INVESTOR DAY ON NOVEMBER 14, 2022

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX, "Bladex", or "the Bank"), a Panama-based multinational bank originally established by the central banks of 23 Latin-American and Caribbean countries to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region, today announced it will host a virtual investor day on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT.

This event, held for the investment community, will include a comprehensive overview of Bladex's business and sustainable growth strategy, market opportunities and plans to enhance profitability and stakeholder value creation as presented by members of the executive management team. Registration confirmation will be provided to individual attendees, and a more detailed agenda will be available at a later date.

For more information, please contact Rafael Borja, InspIR Group at rafael@inspirgroup.com or Bladex Investor Relations at ir@bladex.com

About Bladex:

Bladex, is a highly specialized trade finance franchise with multi-country LatAm DNA, leveraging its deep understanding of the region's risks and opportunities to create sustainable value and promote regional trade and integration. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, as well as institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

For further information on Bladex, please contact:

Carlos Daniel Raad – Chief Investor Relations Officer

E-mail address: ir@bladex.com

Tel: +507 210-8563

