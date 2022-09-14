ePlus to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference September 21-22

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti September Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on September 21-22, 2022.

The presentation will begin at 10:00 ET on September 21. ePlus will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, September 21 and 22, 2022. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,500 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

