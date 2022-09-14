DR CATHERINE MOHR TO JOIN BOARD OF MEDTECH COMPANY AROA BIOSURGERY

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand based soft tissue regeneration company Aroa Biosurgery (AROA) is delighted to announce the appointment of award-winning medical researcher and inventor, Dr. Catherine Mohr as a Non-Executive Director to the board.

AROA's products are developed from a proprietary AROA ECM™ technology platform, a novel extracellular matrix biomaterial derived from ovine (sheep) forestomach. Over 5 million AROA devices have been applied in treating patients to date.

Born in New Zealand, Dr. Mohr, who has lived in the United States for many years, received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and her Doctor of Medicine from the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Dr. Mohr's experience spans several areas, including surgery, medical technology, engineering, product development and design, healthcare, alternative energy, automotive, aerospace, global entrepreneurship, Intellectual Property litigation, U.S Food & Drug Administration compliance and education.

Dr. Mohr has been involved with several successful emerging companies in medical technology and other areas, notably co-founding VeriSure, where she invented the LapCap™, the first of a new category of laparoscopic surgery enabling products.

On joining the AROA Board, Dr Mohr says, "I have watched the AROA story unfold with interest and look forward to being involved in the future of this innovative organisation at the forefront of regenerative healing".

Dr. Mohr is currently the President of the Intuitive Foundation, the corporate Foundation of Silicon Valley based Intuitive Surgical, pioneers in the robotic-assisted surgery field and maker of the da Vinci surgical robot system.

Prior to heading up the Foundation, Dr. Mohr was a key member of the Intuitive Surgical management team for over 12 years. Beginning her tenure in 2006, Dr Mohr held several senior roles, including Vice President of Strategy and Director of Medical Research, making a significant contribution to the organisation's growth.

AROA CEO Dr. Brian Ward says, "Dr. Mohr's diverse skillset and considerable experience in research and development will be immense assets to AROA. We are delighted to welcome Dr Mohr to the Board to support us in our mission to unlock regenerative healing for everybody".

Dr. Ward's sentiments are echoed by Board Chairman Jim McLean who says: "We welcome the broad international experience and valuable insight Dr. Mohr brings to the Board of AROA".

Dr. Mohr's appointment to the Board is targeted to take effect from 1 November 2022, following completion of Australian law director identification number requirements. Dr Mohr will stand for election by shareholders at AROA's next Annual Meeting in or around August 2023.

