Yardi-Sponsored Changemakers Series Honors Industry Leaders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Yardi® and Senior Housing News (SHN) have partnered to produce the Changemakers series, interviewing pioneers across senior living. The 2022 series featured 11 honorees in total.

Among the 2022 Changemakers class are several Yardi clients, including Joel Nelson of LCS, Tana Gall of Merrill Gardens, Tom Grape of Benchmark Senior Living, Jim Coughlin and Wendy Nowkunski of Northbridge Companies, Jesse Marinko of Phoenix Senior Living, Dale Watchowski of American House and Bryan McCaleb of Sagora Senior Living.

To commemorate the conclusion of the series, SHN has released a new ebook. Available now, the resource features bonus excerpts from the interviews with new stories, insights and advice.

"We're honored to present the 2022 Changemakers class," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "Every year, the selected leaders bring a new perspective to the interview series. Each have their own unique approach when it comes to overcoming industry obstacles and spearheading change. The interviews, and the complementary ebook, showcase their experiences to inspire us all."

About Senior Housing News

Senior Housing News (SHN) is the leading source for news and information covering the senior housing industry. With a national reach of over 30,000 professionals, SHN provides a cutting-edge and targeted platform that gives readers the opportunity to reach decision-makers every day. To learn more, visit seniorhousingnews.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

