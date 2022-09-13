Maryland Department of Health Awards DMI Management of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Company to Service Maryland's Most Vulnerable Populations Providing Suicide Prevention and Crisis Aid

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation services company, today announced that the company has received a task order to manage the Maryland Department of Health's 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This comes as the U.S. transitions the original 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to 988 – an easy to remember, three-digit number providing around the clock crisis support.

DMI will be providing full support of 988, including:

Standardization of call center operations

Complaint resolution

Quality improvement

Data collection and analysis

Program integration with other crisis services

Technical implementation coordination

Regional call center coordination

24x7x365 call, text, and chat coverage

Public outreach and marketing

Stakeholder and professional group outreach

Coordination/diversion of 911 to 988

Management of grant funding

Compliance oversight

As part of President Joe Biden's strategy to address the nation's growing mental health crisis, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) have been working jointly to make crisis care more accessible to those in need. The Maryland 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is just one part of a more than $400 million investment from this administration to begin treating mental health as a priority.

Tracy Hobiena, general manager, state, local and education, DMI, said: "We live and breathe by our people-first, 'human at the core' approach. It is an honor to be entrusted with the critical 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which will serve some of the state's most vulnerable residents in their time of need."

About DMI

DMI is a global leader in digital strategy, design, transformation, and support services. We bring together an integrated set of industry and technology solutions that combine both public and private sector expertise to deliver human-centric innovation at scale. Born digital, DMI has been delivering secure, mission-critical technology solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises, various state and local government agencies and all fifteen U.S. federal departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as a market leader as well as named a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories. www.DMInc.com

