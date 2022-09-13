Gapcloud Chooses Bright Pattern For It's Effortless Integration with Microsoft Products, Ease of Use, and Speed of Deployment

Gapcloud partners with Bright Pattern to provide cloud-based omnichannel contact center software to businesses and users, and deliver cost-effective Microsoft Teams integrations with the business's contact center operations.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel communication software for innovative companies, partners with Gapcloud to deliver contact center software solutions to businesses that are looking to deploy an omnichannel call center solution easily and integrate Microsoft Teams as part of their customer service operations. Gapcloud is based out of Australia and has been a provider of contact center technology and cloud services since 2009. Based out of Sydney, Gapcloud has delivered over 150 contact center projects across the APAC region to a broad range of different industries. Many of these projects included transitioning users from Skype for Business platforms onto Microsoft Teams. To deliver these projects cost effectively and quickly, Gapcloud relies on Bright Pattern's call center software.

Bright Pattern partners with Gapcloud to integrate Microsoft Teams in a cloud-based omnichannel call center platform. (PRNewswire)

Bright Pattern partners with Gapcloud to deliver Microsoft Teams integrations with contact center operations.

Bright Pattern provides an out-of-the-box Microsoft Teams integration that is simple-to-implement. and allows Gapcloud's customers to integrate the best parts of Microsoft Teams, i.e. Active Directory, presence and collaboration, directly into their contact center platform, while maintaining omnichannel communications and support. Bright Pattern is also built on the cloud and is 100% cloud-based, lowering the cost barrier for Gapcloud customers who are more easily able to access powerful call center software technology without the burden of expensive Microsoft enterprise voice licensing.

Since Bright Pattern is based on the cloud, easy-to-implement, fast-to-deploy, and provides out-of-the-box integrations with business critical third-party software, including Dynamics 365, Gapcloud has been able to move from an on-premise model to a subscription model and grow year on year as more customers are brought on and retained on the Bright Pattern platform. With no dependency on the customer's infrastructure, Gapcloud can completely de-risk the transition to Microsoft Teams and the moving of customer service functions to the cloud. Unlocked by the seamless integration of Microsoft Teams with the omnichannel call center software, Bright Pattern is enabling a wider range of Microsoft-based organizations to enjoy the benefits of best of breed contact center as a service.

"Partnering with Bright Pattern was absolutely the right decision for our team. It gives us a premium service on which we can create an amazing contact center experience for our customers. It has allowed them to break their dependency on complex, on-premise contact center systems and it's allowed them to set up for the future." said Stuart Marsh, Regional Director at Gapcloud.

"With the rise of Microsoft Teams in the world of business communication and with the need to connect with customers on increasingly digital channels, the need for an omnichannel platform that can be easily implemented, easy-to-use, and with effective out-of-the-box integrations with important third-party technologies is more important than ever," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern integrates with Microsoft Teams out-of-the-box, is 100% based on the cloud and eliminates the need for long set-up times and complex technology systems, and allows businesses to communicate on all digital channels. We are happy to partner with Gapcloud to lower the cost barrier for customers to get access to the most advanced call center technology."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bright Pattern