Borrego Transforms Large-Scale Solar and Energy Storage Procurement with Official Launch of Anza

The new web-based application creates a digital marketplace for developers, IPPs and EPCs to quickly identify and select high-value PV and battery equipment optimized for project-specific inputs.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Borrego, a leading EPC and O&M provider for large-scale solar and energy storage projects throughout the United States, today officially launched Anza , a new solar and battery storage procurement marketplace and optimization solution. The proprietary technology engine behind the Anza digital marketplace is a cost and performance modeling software that identifies the most optimized solar module and storage components based on customer-provided project details. Through Anza, customers purchase the modules and battery equipment, leveraging Borrego's long-standing supplier relationships and favorable pricing, warranty and delivery terms.

Anza's new technology provides robust modeling and analytics based on customer-submitted project details to deliver the most financially attractive equipment options for developers, independent power producers (IPPs), and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies. Pulling from current equipment availability and pricing from qualified suppliers, Anza provides up-to-date net present value (NPV) ranking reports based on these factors, project inputs, and equipment performance.

"Anza is a completely different procurement experience from what large-scale solar and storage buyers are used to," said Aaron Hall, president of Borrego and Anza. "Instead of looking for and locking in the costs of modules and storage equipment long before they need the items, Anza customers can now see how much any module or battery is worth to a project in real-time when they need it. Anza simplifies the procurement process, saving time and money and enabling buyers to recognize better project returns."

The new marketplace connects suppliers of solar and energy storage equipment with buyers to find project-specific solutions. Solar module and energy storage suppliers have agreements with Anza to ensure a timely delivery of products to the customer, minimizing shipping and project delays caused by today's volatile supply chain. Furthering efficiency, the procurement process, logistics management, freight, warehousing and delivery are all managed within Anza.

To use Anza, customers submit project-specific information to receive a long list of vetted solar modules or energy storage equipment ranked by net present value based on their custom inputs. This analytical horsepower, built on Borrego's own highly refined internal project development optimization tools, is where Anza delivers real value to its users. Customers always have actionable, high-value options that are updated in real-time. The application sends out email alerts to users when there are changes to availability and pricing, helping them always make optimal procurement decisions.

"With our pre-vetted equipment, pre-negotiated contract terms, and buying power at the gigawatt-scale annually, we've seen customers lock in very attractive deals quickly," said Mike Hall, CEO of Borrego and Anza. "We save them substantial amounts of time and we've seen boosts in their project values to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars per project using Anza."

"Anza gives us access to the entire solar module market and information to make informed decisions for our projects. Because of Anza, Renewable Properties didn't need to hire additional procurement or engineering staff to support our module supply needs," said Aaron Halimi, CEO of Renewable Properties. "With modules still under supply constraints, we look forward to continuing to work with Anza to procure more quality modules."

Anza already has significant market traction with nearly 250 projects and 8 GW in the application. In addition, customers have purchased 1.7 GW of solar modules and energy storage equipment, with single orders as large as 350 MW. The company estimates that 90% of solar modules sold in the U.S. and key storage suppliers are already part of the Anza solution.

The Anza team is continuously innovating and plans to add additional analytics and user features for solar modules and energy storage equipment in the coming months.

To see how Anza can help large-scale solar and storage buyers make rapid, optimal purchases, visit anzarenewables.com .

The Anza team will be attending the RE+ event on September 19-22 at the Anaheim Convention Center. To meet with the Anza team and see a product demo, please visit go.anzarenewables.com/demo .

About Borrego

Borrego, a leading EPC and O&M provider, accelerates the delivery and ensures the proper maintenance of large-scale solar and energy storage projects in the US. Borrego has a track record of superior performance in the hundreds of large solar and energy storage projects it has designed, built, and currently maintains nationwide. Established in 1980, it has regional offices in California, Massachusetts, and New York with a nationwide footprint. Borrego creates value by helping partners make better decisions at critical points in every project's life. Its team brings deep technical expertise to its mission of solving the world's energy problems. For more information, visit borregoenergy.com . For more information on its new Anza business that transforms solar and energy storage procurement, visit anzarenewables.com .

