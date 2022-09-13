ARG Northeast Acquisition Delivers Repeatable, Scalable Business Growth

Results matter: Former division of Carousel Industries pivoted from providing traditional telecommunication solutions to a diversified portfolio of advanced solutions and services, providing more value to their clients, capturing more IT spend, doubling sales production, increasing margin, and growing revenues by more than 80% in four years

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the four-year anniversary of their Northeast acquisition, ARG today announced the successful transformation of this former division of Carousel Industries, from a traditional telco business model to an offering that now includes a diversified portfolio of advanced solutions and services that are exceeding client expectations. As part of the ARG portfolio, the team has become the firm's Northeast practice, moving from connectivity-based engagements which historically accounted for over 70% of their revenue, to new technology engagements which now account for more than two-thirds of their new business.

"Our consulting methodology, sales tools, engineering, implementation, and support processes, have been refined over decades to deliver measurable business outcomes for the managing partners and their clients," said Mike Shonholz, Chief Revenue Officer, ARG. "The team's adoption of the ARG playbook has enabled their clients to take advantage of our thoughtful consulting process and robust support organization. Their success demonstrates how a diverse portfolio that includes advanced solutions such as cybersecurity, managed IT and next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation that improve both the employee and client experience, can create incredible growth opportunities."

Amy Senese, Senior Technology Advisor, ARG Northeast, added, "Joining ARG provided access to a robust team of industry experts with deep technical knowledge of provider solutions, implementation, and support. Combined with the comprehensive methodology of the ARG playbook, my clients have benefited from insightful and educational engagements to address their most pressing business and technology challenges. We have facilitated hundreds of meaningful migrations providing immediate value for our clients which in turn has enabled us to retain our base and dramatically increase our revenue."

Capitalizing on market opportunity to deliver greater value

The ARG playbook has become a major differentiator in helping partners and agents take advantage of the massive opportunities that are currently available in the IT marketplace, while at the same time optimizing the employee and client experience.

According to Gartner, Inc.'s latest forecast, worldwide IT spending is projected to total $4.4 trillion in 2022, an increase of 4% from 2021. "Our research and analysis show that the current addressable spend per employee is growing and remains largely untapped," said Shonholz. "Agents and partners are currently only discussing a fraction of their clients' needs, and through the ARG playbook and a diversified portfolio of solutions and services they can dramatically increase their relationship and their business."

Fragmentation of the market has also led to smaller agents and partners having only limited technical resources, business expertise and client-facing resources, which in turn impacts what they can support and offer their clients. ARG's deep bench of business and technology expertise enables agents and partners to successfully engage with and support a broader range of solutions and services offerings. Additionally, by accelerating the use of automation, ARG is also helping agents and partners improve the IT buying experience and driving successful client acquisition and retention.

Darryl Senese, Vice President and Managing Partner, ARG Northeast, said, "Our journey with ARG has been a phenomenal one and we couldn't be more pleased with the business outcomes we have achieved. When ARG acquired us, we wanted to be able to retain our entrepreneurial spirit while operating under a brand that is a known leader in the IT sourcing and technology space. ARG helped us reach these goals, providing the resources and investment we needed to scale our business and expand our portfolio of services and solutions, which has increased our sales and revenues, enabled us to deliver more value, and helped us improve the client experience."

