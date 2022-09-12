Scanbot SDK joins Dag Jessel as new CFO

BONN, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanbot SDK GmbH welcomed Dag Jessel as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 10 years of experience working as a Private Equity CFO/ Managing Director for several small and medium-sized businesses, Dag has now joined the leadership team at the software company in Bonn, Germany. Scanbot SDK focuses on mobile data extraction and has been growing rapidly during the last few years. For the road ahead, the company can count on Dag's expertise in finance, operations, and leadership.

Dag Jessel, CFO of Scanbot SDK GmbH (PRNewsfoto/Scanbot SDK GmbH) (PRNewswire)

"I am very happy to welcome such an experienced colleague at Scanbot SDK. Dag Jessel has shown repeatedly that he can strategically and operationally move a company forward. This will help us to create even more value for our customers and stakeholders. I am sure that he will support us extensively in our rapid growth and bring further momentum to our business", says Christoph Wagner, CEO at Scanbot SDK.

Dag, who graduated in aerospace engineering and holds an MBA from INSEAD, previously served as Managing Director and CFO at nox NachtExpress, a European B2B logistics company focused on transporting time-critical goods overnight. Prior to this, he held leading positions at the aviation industry supplier E.I.S. Aircraft, the electronics industry service provider Gardien, and the Lufthansa group, working both in Germany and abroad. At Lufthansa, he worked in managerial positions in the areas of engineering, operations, and mergers and acquisitions, before becoming Director of Finance & HR for North Asia. Thanks to his analytical way of thinking and his experience in leading international teams, he flourished in all these roles.

"With Scanbot SDK, I'm entering the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry for the first time. The company convinced me with its vision to help consumers and employees digitize real-world information and make capturing data as easy, accurate, and fast as possible. I am looking forward to the new challenges and I am convinced that together we can even further accelerate the growth of Scanbot SDK", says Dag Jessel.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896251/Scanbot_SDK_logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893542/Scanbot_SDK_GmbH.jpg

Contact:

Niklas Kreck,

+49 (0)228 94800044

(PRNewsfoto/Scanbot SDK GmbH) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scanbot SDK GmbH