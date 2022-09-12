MDA Selected by Airbus OneWeb Satellites for US Government Program

MDA will design and build antennas for the Arrow satellite

PARIS AND BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has been selected by Airbus OneWeb Satellites, LLC (AOS) to design and build Ka-Band steerable antennas. The MDA antennas will be integrated into the portfolio of Arrow commercial small satellites manufactured by AOS.

MDA Logo (CNW Group/MDA Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to be selected by Airbus OneWeb Satellites to support important applications for space and communications constellations," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA. "This contract represents another opportunity to demonstrate MDA's best-in-class satellite design and manufacturing capabilities."

MDA technology has been integrated into more than 350 satellite missions to date, with more than 2,000 antenna subsystems and 3,000 electronic subsystems on approximately 850 satellites currently in orbit. The antennas for AOS will be built, assembled and tested at MDA's state-of-the-art high volume satellite production facility in Montreal.

Airbus OneWeb Satellites LLC is a joint venture between Airbus and OneWeb. AOS manufactures satellites for the OneWeb commercial constellation and Airbus customers in Merritt Island, Florida. AOS is producing satellites for Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc., in support of U.S. government programs.

The AOS contract was added to MDA's backlog in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX: MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,400 staff across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and among the stars.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in MDA's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. MDA does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

LINKS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter: twitter.com/MDA_space

Facebook: facebook.com/MDAspace

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mdaspace

YouTube: youtube.com/c/mdaspace

Instagram: instagram.com/MDA_space

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDA Inc.