Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Contact Lens Innovation to Help Meet the Needs of Digitally Intense Lifestyles: ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.,† a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech,‡ today announced the launch of its newest innovation, ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-DAY contact lenses and ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL contact lenses for presbyopia. Designed with an unprecedented combination of new technologies to help meet the needs of digitally intense lifestyles: TearStable™ Technology and OptiBlue™ light filter.1 TearStable™ Technology is designed to maximize tear-film stability and lock in moisture for exceptional all-day comfort.1,2 The OptiBlue™ light filter has the highest level blue-violet filter in the industry at 60%§,* to reduce light scatter for exceptional visual clarity, day to night.2 In addition, ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day lenses block 99.9% UVA rays and 100% UVB rays.**,††,4,5

"Life has changed, post-pandemic. With more time spent on digital devices,6 we designed these contact lenses by listening to patients and eye care professionals' feedback to address lifestyle requirements and help prevent dry and tired eyes from becoming normalized," said John Buch, OD, Senior Principal Research Optometrist, Johnson & Johnson Vision.‡‡ "Our new ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day contact lenses help reduce discomfort by providing visual clarity with new technologies to filter blue-violet light,* which comes from many sources, including digital screens and travels in short wavelengths and scatters more which can lead to eye discomfort and quality of vision."7

Adults are now spending 13+ hours a day on digital devices, a 35% increase since 2019.6 When looking at a digital screen, you blink 60% less, which can destabilize the tear film, impacting comfort and vision.8,9 Blue-violet light scatters from digital screens, fluorescent/LED lights and the sun, which can impact visual clarity. 7 These demands are even more troubling for aging eyes. While digital screen use destabilizes the tear film at all ages, the tear film breaks down 50% faster by age 50 and may exacerbate the feelings of dry eye and impact consistency of vision.10 Meanwhile, light scatter doubles by age 60, resulting in increased visual artifacts (starbursts, halos), impacting distance vision, and contributing to decreased ability to drive at night or read in dim light.11

For patients with presbyopia (a condition that happens to everyone around age 40 negatively impacting near vision, particularly in dim light), ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL contact lenses provide crisp, clear vision at all distances and in all lighting conditions, as well as all-day comfort.3 The lenses combine the same two powerful technologies – TearStable™ Technology and the OptiBlue™ light filter – plus PUPIL OPTIMIZED DESIGN technology, which tailors 100% of parameters to pupil size variations across both age and refraction compared to less than 2% for the leading competitor, for exceptionally effortless vision.§§,3,12 This is the same technology that is available across all ACUVUE® Multifocal contact lenses.12

"I've witnessed more patients facing symptoms related to a destabilized tear film such as dryness and inconsistent vision due to our increasingly digital lifestyles. It's important for all contact lens users to have the latest innovative treatment options available to help address comfort and clarity to meet their lifestyle requirements," said Luis Rojas, OD, co-founder of DeNovo Eye.*** "ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day uses innovative technology, designed to maximize tear film stability and reduce light scatter to maintain increased visual clarity and all-day comfort."*,†††,1,2,13

ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day builds on the ACUVUE® OASYS portfolio of products, which is unbeaten in comfort across 31 clinical trials.‡‡‡ In clinical trials of ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day, 90% of wearers reported all-day comfort and a reduction in tired eyes from digital devices, with nearly 100% reporting clear, reliable vision.2

Earlier this year, ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day and ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL received U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) clearance, Health Canada approval and completed CE Mark activities for its latest contact lens innovation.

The lenses are available now in spherical and multifocal. To find an ECP and schedule an appointment, please visit here. For more information and to stay informed of product availability, please visit: https://www.jnjvisionpro.com/oasys-max-family and for Instructions for Use, please click here.

About Johnson & Johnson Vision†

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at www.jjvision.com . Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn, and @JNJVision on Facebook.

About Johnson & Johnson MedTech‡

At Johnson & Johnson MedTech, we unleash diverse healthcare expertise, purposeful technology, and a passion for people to transform the future of medical intervention and empower everyone to live their best life possible. For more than a century, we have driven breakthrough scientific innovation to address unmet needs and reimagine health. In surgery, orthopedics, vision, and interventional solutions, we continue to help save lives and create a future where healthcare solutions are smarter, less invasive, and more personalized.

Important Information for Contact Lens Wearers:

ACUVUE® Contact Lenses are available by prescription only for vision correction. An eye care professional will determine whether contact lenses are right for you. Although rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these problems, follow the wear and replacement schedule and the lens care instructions provided by your eye doctor. Do not wear contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact your eye doctor immediately. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional and ask for a Patient Instruction Guide, call 1-800-843-2020, or download the Patient Instruction Guide (https://www.acuvue.com/patient-instruction-guides).

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding ACUVUE® MAX 1-Day. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

* Filtering of HEV light by contact lenses has not been demonstrated to confer any health benefit to the user, including but not limited to retinal protection, protection from cataract progression, reduced eye strain, improved contrast, improved acuity, reduced glare, improved low light vision, or improved circadian rhythm/sleep cycle. The Eye Care Professional should be consulted for more information.

† Johnson & Johnson Vision represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and the affiliates of both.

‡ Johnson & Johnson MedTech comprises the surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's MedTech segment.

§ Versus publicly available information for standard daily use contact lenses as of July 2022.

** Helps protect against transmission of harmful UV radiation to the cornea & into the eye.

†† WARNING: UV-absorbing contact lenses are the NOT substitutes for protective UV-absorbing eyewear such as UV-absorbing goggles or sunglasses because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area. You should continue to use UV-absorbing eyewear as directed. NOTE: Long-term exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with cataracts. Exposure is based on a number of factors such as environmental conditions (altitude, geography, cloud cover) and personal factors (extent and nature of outdoor activities). UV-blocking contact lenses help provide protection against harmful UV radiation. However, clinical studies have not been done to demonstrate that wearing UV-blocking contact lenses reduces the risk of developing cataracts or other eye disorders. Consult your eye care practitioner for more information.

‡‡ John Buch, OD is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. with oversight as Senior Principal Research Optometrist of the Vision Care organization.

§§ Compared to competitor's designs, technology optimized for both the parameters of refractive error and add power.

*** Luis Rojas, OD, is a paid consultant of Johnson & Johnson Vision, Inc.

††† Versus ACUVUE OASYS 1-Day.

‡‡‡ ClinicalTrials.gov is a website maintained by the NIH. The 31 clinical studies evaluated subjective comfort as a primary or secondary endpoint for ACUVUE OASYS Brand 2-weekly family and for ACUVUE OASYS 1-Day with HydraLuxe Technology Brand family contact lenses. Review conducted as of April 29, 2022.

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson Vision