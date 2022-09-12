InventHelp Inventor Develops Snowplow Device for Collecting Traction Sand (DNV-363)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an economical and sensible means of collecting and reusing accumulated sand used to create traction on roads in mountainous areas," said an inventor, from Arvada, Colo., "so I invented the MOUNTAIN ROAD SAND SUCKER. My design increases convenience, it could save money and it would provide added protection for the environment."

The invention provides an effective way to collect snowplow-dispensed sand that has accumulated alongside mountainous roads. In doing so, it enables the sand to be reused. It also helps to reduce environmental threats to trees and vegetation. The invention features a durable and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for governmental entities that use snow-clearing equipment and snow removal services. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

