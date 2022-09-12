American Foods Group Breaks Ground on New $800 Million Facility in Missouri

WARREN COUNTY, Mo., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Foods Group, LLC (AFG) is opening a new state-of-the-art beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri. The company broke ground today at the site near Wright City - marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in the state of Missouri.

American Foods Group is building a state-of-the-art beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri. (PRNewswire)

"This is a major development that will benefit Missouri's agricultural producers and consumers for years to come."

"As a third-generation farmer and cattleman myself, I am proud to welcome AFG to Missouri. This is a major development that will benefit Missouri's agricultural producers and consumers for years to come," said Governor Mike Parson. "With $94 billion contributed to our economy annually, we appreciate that agriculture is our number one industry. AFG's investment in Missouri further signals to the nation and world what we've known all along, that Missouri is the best place for companies to grow and expand. We couldn't be more excited for AFG's expansion in Missouri."

"Today marks the start of our future in Warren County, Missouri, the addition of industry-needed hook space and fulfilling the needs of our customers, partners, and consumers for beef demand," said Steve Van Lannen, President and COO of American Foods Group.

AFG is investing $800 million in the new 775,000 sq. ft. facility. The company plans to create more than 1,300 new jobs in the region with an annual payroll of approximately $80 million.

"Warren County has a strong heritage in agriculture, and today we get to celebrate the opportunity to build on that heritage with American Foods Group," said Steve Etcher of the Greater Warren County Economic Development Council. "I am impressed with the Rosen family and company leadership and how they embrace their employees as family, invest in their communities, and strive to be a valued corporate partner. This is exactly the type of company the EDC envisioned when they launched their mission 10 years ago to attract new businesses to Warren County that will provide good paying jobs for the residents of our community."

"As highlighted in the STL 2030 Jobs Plan, our region's agricultural assets have long served as an economic engine. American Foods Group's facility will bolster the economy for local farmers and agriculture businesses," said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. "The family-owned company complements our already thriving agricultural and agtech strengths and their investment in good-paying jobs in Warren County will benefit our metro for years to come. This win – following a multi-state and metro search -- also underscores that St. Louis can go head-to-head with any other region on the merits."

AFG is family-owned and employs more than 4,500 across the U.S. The company evaluated multiple locations for its newest facility where they plan to process 2,400 cattle per day.

"When AFG first approached our team about this project via the Harvest Group, we knew it would be extremely competitive. However, we were confident Missouri's history in food processing, strengths in agriculture, and our central location would help us win AFG for our state," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "AFG is a leading beef processing company with an impeccable reputation. I'm looking forward to watching them grow here in Missouri."

Missouri Partnership worked with the following partners to attract AFG to Warren County, including: Greater Warren County Economic Development Council (GWCEDC), Greater St. Louis, Inc., Warren County, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri Development Finance Board, Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri One Start, Missouri Department of Corrections, St. Charles Community College, St. Charles Water District #2, Norfolk Southern, Ameren, Cuivre River Electric, Cochran Engineering, Missouri Farmers Care, Missouri Farm Bureau, and Missouri Cattlemen's Association.

The company plans to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 31,000+ new jobs, $1.6 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $5.6 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, Amazon, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Meta, Square, Swift Prepared Foods, USDA, and Veterans United.

Media Contact:

Janelle Higgins

314.541.4911

janelle@missouripartnership.com

State and local officials join American Foods Group to break ground on the new $800 million facility (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Missouri Partnership