Actress and Entrepreneur Lacey Chabert Launches First-Ever Apparel Collection Exclusively with HSN

The Lacy Chabert Collection reimagines loungewear and includes special 'Mommy & Me' matching garments

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HSN®, a leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling, today announced the exclusive launch of The Lacey Chabert Collection, the first-ever apparel line from actress, entrepreneur and mother Lacey Chabert. Inspired by precious moments shared with family, The Lacey Chabert Collection reimagines loungewear and includes special "Mommy & Me" matching garments. The collection is available exclusively on HSN.com. HSN is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

Lacey will appear live on HSN and across their streaming platforms on Thursday, September 15 and Friday, September 16 to introduce viewers to The Lacey Chabert Collection. (PRNewswire)

Chabert collaborated with HSN to create this appealing cozy apparel line, which features soft colors and hand-selected prints and design elements, such as whimsical florals, hearts, stars, rose gold rivets, zippers and ties woven throughout.

"Here at HSN, we've been long-time fans of Lacey Chabert, so we jumped at the opportunity to work with her on this collection," said Bridget Love, GMM & VP Merchandising, HSN. "While Lacey draws inspiration from her many memorable roles on stage and screen, her new line mainly reflects her role as a mom. The Lacey Chabert Collection brings the love Lacey shares with her family to the forefront through imaginative patterns, luxe comfort and thoughtful designs which truly differentiate her collection from anything else in our portfolio."

In addition to "Mommy & Me" dresses, long sleeve pullovers and a hooded jacked, the new collection includes a lounge jumpsuit, weekender legging and Henley sleep set — with all pieces retailing for under $100 each. With chillier months upon us, Chabert will add family jammies to the collection in October and a fresh assortment of luxe separates and a cozy loungewear set in November.

While well known for her roles on "Party of Five," "Mean Girls," and the Hallmark Channel, Chabert is first and foremost a working mom. Chabert said her desire to create The Lacey Chabert Collection was sparked by the birth of her daughter, Julia: "This new venture expresses what I love most— the time I spend with my family. I hope my collection inspires others to celebrate the precious time they share with their loved ones, too."

Lacey will appear live on HSN and across their streaming platforms on Thursday, September 15 and Friday, September 16 to introduce viewers to The Lacey Chabert Collection. To learn more and shop The Lacey Chabert Collection, visit www.hsn.com .

About HSN®

HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded 45 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes QVC®, HSN, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

