Flux Partners with Davidson Consulting for Blockchain-as-a-Service Meetup in Lille, France

Flux Co-Founder to demonstrate how Web3 will bolster the French and larger European business management and operations landscape

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flux , the frontrunner in building decentralized infrastructure to power Web3, today announced its participation with Davidson Consulting for a premiere "Blockchain-as-a-Service Meetup" (BaaS) in Lille, France on Sept. 22. The event will feature Flux Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Daniel Keller, who will speak on the company's efforts in providing the world enterprise-grade decentralized infrastructure and how organizations can utilize the rapidly evolving technology for an ultimate advantage.

Flux (PRNewswire)

The professional industry meetup will bring together developers and businesses to network and explore joint opportunities in blockchain and Web3. French businesses will learn from four innovators, including Keller, who will be introducing the possibilities of blockchain and Web3 technology in networks, digital transformation, and industry 4.0.

"The best-kept secret of Web3 is the infrastructure behind it, particularly decentralized infrastructure, which is able to scale at a rapid pace, innovating and building value for future generations," said Keller, a 25-year technology veteran and Web3 expert. "As the Web3 landscape evolves and broadens in scope, Flux invites anyone to partner with us to deploy and develop on our platform and experience the tremendous, limitless business outcomes as a result."

Also speaking at the event is Sylvain Lavazais and Alexis Vanpeperstraete from Davidson Consulting and French Youtuber Kevin alias Monsieur TK. French businesses such as Auchan, Axa, Boulanger, Oney, Decathlon, Axione, Agapes Restauration, SNCF CONNECT & TECH and more will attend the meetup and can leverage the expertise presented on how to bring massive potential to their organizations.

Blockchain technology has been a hotspot of innovation since 2009 and has grown from "digital money" to a vast ecosystem of services and tools with a wide range of use cases. Now, as a central component of the fourth industrial revolution, it can tie into the Internet of Things (IOT) and enable machine economies.

Flux has an end goal of providing an AWS-like environment where anyone is able to deploy their application on the network with a few clicks. The company has partnered with Lumen Technologies in creating its hybrid Web2/Web3 platform to further enable the adoption of decentralized infrastructure. Flux is also a member of the Nvidia Inception program to integrate AI-enabled hardware in its network. Further, so solve environmental issues of blockchain mining, the company is working with the Western Switzerland University of Applied Sciences in Geneva to develop a "proof of useful work" protocol. Ultimately this will secure blockchain mining networks while solving problems such as rendering, machine learning, deep fake detection and other computational lifting.

"France is rapidly becoming a new epicenter for technology innovation and we are pleased to partner with Flux, in featuring Daniel Keller, to guide some of our nation's most successful businesses looking to flourish in the Web3 space," said Sylvain Lavazais of Davidson Consulting.

Flux will also be providing gifts for attendees to commemorate the event.

For more information about Flux, please visit: https://runonflux.io/ . For more information about Davidson Consulting, please visit: https://www.davidson.group/ .

About Davidson

Founded in 2005, Davidson Consulting specializes in management consulting and technology expertise, taking an action-oriented approach which elevates strategy to reach higher levels of performance. With a rich network of entities spread over the French territory, Davidson is also expanding abroad in Switzerland, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Spain and Germany. Davidson's approach is focused on listening to more than 2,000 employees and 300 customers, wellbeing at work, the excellence of our operations and the development of our team's vast creativity.

About Flux

The Flux Ecosystem is a suite of decentralized computing services and blockchain-as-a-service solutions which offer an interoperable, decentralized, AWS-like development environment. Flux utilizes a native POW (Proof-of-Work) coin to power this ecosystem, providing incentive for hardware hosters, governance on-chain, and bad actor mitigation via staking requirements for running hardware. The Flux operating system runs on top of Linux to provide the network with verified and benchmarked high-availability compute power and utilizes the blockchain to ensure transparency in governance operations. Flux node operators can choose from three tiers of hardware requirements to stand up after providing the necessary Flux capital soft-locked in their wallet. This allows anyone to be rewarded for providing hardware to the network, from anywhere in the world.

