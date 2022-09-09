Dermalogica Launches New Grant Program to Empower the Next Generation of Industry Professionals

The grant program is now accepting applications and supports education, mentorship, and skills training for non-profits training therapists in the US

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dermalogica, known for professional grade skin care and treatment expertise trusted by licensed skin therapists worldwide, announced a new grant program for non-profit organizations that help give greater access to skillset training in the United States. Dermalogica believes that when people have a skillset they carry in their hands, they can own their future. This knowledge propelled Dermalogica founder Jane Wurwand to establish the brand as the leader in post-graduate skincare education, and drives Dermalogica's support for professional-grade skillset training in underserved communities worldwide.

Accepting applications from today, this new grant program will support non-profit organizations aligned with Dermalogica's purpose of empowering future beauty professionals through education, mentorship, and skills training. Organizations supporting those in the professional hair, makeup, skin, and nails professions are encouraged to apply.

"We want to give people control over their careers and own their futures," says Aurelian Lis, Global CEO of Dermalogica. Lis added, "Hands-based skills build careers, and skin health delivered through human touch will never be commoditized."

Dermalogica Founder Jane Wurwand learned the importance of having a skillset when, as a small child, her mother was suddenly widowed and relied on her nursing training to provide for her household. This lesson propelled Jane's entire career trajectory, and she trained in what was then called "beauty therapy," allowing her to find work all over the world and ultimately starting the International Dermal Institute and Dermalogica. By developing vocational skills at a local level and beyond, Dermalogica aims to help more people own their futures and affect global change.

This grant will support organizations that:

Are a non-profit 501c3 organization

Have a mission in line with Dermalogica's purpose of supporting skillset training in the professional skincare/cosmetology industry

Are based in the USA

The first round of applications open starting September 8, 2022, and submissions close on November 1, 2022. For more information about the new grant program and the submission process, please visit https://www.dermalogica.com/pages/social-impact. Candidates selected will be contacted in November 2022.

About Dermalogica

Dermalogica is a clinical skin care brand used by skin care professionals around the world. In 1983, founder Jane Wurwand identified a gap in professional skin care training and created the International Dermal Institute to set skin therapists up for success. Wurwand launched Dermalogica in 1986, bucking industry trends in favor of clean formulas, a minimalist look, and commitment to skin health, not beauty.

Dermalogica today trains 100,000 skin therapists per year in advanced technologies and services. Products are formulated for the treatment room, used daily in the hands of licensed skin therapists and by 20 million people for professional results at home. With its global headquarters in Los Angeles, CA, Dermalogica is made in the USA with products sold in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.dermalogica.com.

