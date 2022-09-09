CGI enables unified communications for newsrooms via the integration of CGI OpenMedia with Microsoft Teams

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

MUNICH, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) has integrated its OpenMedia end-to-end newsroom solution suite with Microsoft Teams to deliver a modern unified communications platform for today's journalists and producers. With this enhanced platform, newsrooms can address workflow challenges resulting from an increase in broadcasting channels, as well as remote newsgathering and production.

In line with increasing digital transformation priorities over the past few years, a growing number of broadcasters worldwide are adopting central communications platforms to help production teams collaborate while working across multiple channels and from remote locations. These platforms can help address common data sharing and collaboration workflow issues. For example, essential data may not be entered from a remote site into core newsroom systems, and, as a result, the data is not accessible to a majority of users. A unified communication platform overcomes challenges like this, enabling more effective data sharing and collaboration.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, CGI integrated Microsoft Teams' workspace chat and video conference features with its OpenMedia solution to streamline communication channels for journalists and producers in newsrooms.

Michael Pfitzner, Vice-President for Newsroom Solutions at CGI, highlights that this integration will resonate strongly with news, current affairs, and magazine program teams everywhere. "More than ever before, news teams are more likely to be dispersed physically and/or working on multiple stories via multiple channels simultaneously," he said. "The challenges related to this evolution have been heightened by the circumstances of the past two years, accelerating the need for a more flexible approach to broadcast news production. A reliable and unified communications platform has become a business imperative, and we believe the integration of CGI's OpenMedia solution with Microsoft Teams will be a big step forward for news teams around the world."

"CGI's status as a Microsoft Gold Partner demonstrates its strong capabilities in integrating Microsoft technologies to drive innovation, collaboration, agility and efficiencies," adds Holger Meinzer, Director Industry Relations Media & Telco at Microsoft Germany. "We're proud to partner with CGI to help newsrooms meet today's challenges in the fast-evolving and highly competitive broadcasting industry. The combination of Microsoft Teams and CGI's OpenMedia solution delivers a powerful platform for bringing together news teams and ensuring optimal communication and collaboration."

CGI's OpenMedia solution is part of a comprehensive set of newsroom and radio solutions that CGI delivers to broadcasters worldwide to enhance production workflows and management across various media channels, including TV, radio, online and social channels. For more information, visit cgi.com/mediasolutions.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 88,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is C$12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

