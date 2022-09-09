Aviation Values Show Signs of Cooling Across All Used Aircraft Categories as Inventory Levels Improve

LINCOLN, Neb. , Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Sandhills Global aviation industry market reports indicate slight declines in asking values across the used piston single, turboprop, and jet aircraft categories in Sandhills marketplaces. Since the first few months of 2022, inventory levels have been rising from historic lows across all categories. This increase in inventory levels has impacted how quickly assets can be sold. "The number of days on market has been steadily increasing across most aviation segments," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn.

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in the worldwide used aircraft market along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used piston single, turboprop, and jet aircraft.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Pre-owned piston singles charted their seventh straight month of inventory increases with a 2.4% month-to-month gain in August. Inventory for this category was up 32% year-over-year in August.

Sandhills' EVI showed a corresponding cooling off in asking values with a 0.5% M/M decrease. Still, asking EVI for used piston singles was up 24% YOY.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

The used turboprop category logged its sixth consecutive month of inventory growth with a 4.5% M/M increase in August. Inventory levels have been steadily rising by about 5% to 10% each month, although they remained down 41% YOY.

Asking values for used turboprop aircraft appear to be reaching a peak with a 1.5% M/M slide in August. Asking EVI for the category showed a 28% YOY increase.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

Worldwide pre-owned jet aircraft inventory continues to expand, marking its seventh straight month of growth in August. Jet asking values eventually responded, and have now tapered off for three months in a row.

Used jet inventory levels demonstrated an 8% M/M improvement in August and were down 2% YOY. Asking EVI decreased 0.9% M/M and was up 21% YOY.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

